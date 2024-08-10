Sunday’s weather: Comfortable day, partly sunny, high of 84

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast
Sunday’s Weather
Today is comfortable with periods of clouds and sunshine. High of 82 degrees.
5-Day Forecast Aug. 11-Aug. 15
Today: Comfortable with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 84 Wind: WSW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of sun & comfortable. High 77 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & comfortable. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & slightly more humid with a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 90) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The upcoming week is expected to be mainly dry and pleasant, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Slightly more humidity on Thursday.
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Summits above 4,000 feet: Expect morning obstructions with visibility reduced to one-quarter mile or less, high temperatures in the lower 60s (mid-50s above 5,000 feet), and westerly winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits will be obscured with west winds up to 10 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Hit the Beach
- Weather: Sunny with patchy fog on beaches.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- High Temperature: Upper 70s.
- Winds: Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
- Water Temperature: 67 degrees.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
- Tides for Hampton Beach: Low tide at 1.3 feet (MLLW) at 10:44 AM, followed by a high tide of 8.1 feet (MLLW) at 04:45 PM.
Jump in a Lake
Expect southwest winds at around 10 mph with wave heights near 2 feet. The forecast is sunny with patchy fog. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s. The water temperature is 67 degrees.