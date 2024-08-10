Sunday’s weather: Comfortable day, partly sunny, high of 84

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather



Today is comfortable with periods of clouds and sunshine. High of 82 degrees.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 11-Aug. 15

Today: Comfortable with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 84 Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Lots of sun & comfortable. High 77 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & comfortable. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun & slightly more humid with a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 90) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The upcoming week is expected to be mainly dry and pleasant, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Slightly more humidity on Thursday.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: Expect morning obstructions with visibility reduced to one-quarter mile or less, high temperatures in the lower 60s (mid-50s above 5,000 feet), and westerly winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits will be obscured with west winds up to 10 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.



Hit the Beach

Weather : Sunny with patchy fog on beaches.

: Sunny with patchy fog on beaches. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : Upper 70s.

: Upper 70s. Winds : Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

: Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Water Temperature : 67 degrees.

: 67 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: Low tide at 1.3 feet (MLLW) at 10:44 AM, followed by a high tide of 8.1 feet (MLLW) at 04:45 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect southwest winds at around 10 mph with wave heights near 2 feet. The forecast is sunny with patchy fog. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s. The water temperature is 67 degrees.