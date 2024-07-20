Sunday’s weather: Sunny and hot, high of 90

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather



Today is predominantly sunny, hot, and pleasant with a high of 90 degrees.

5-Day Forecast July 21-July 25

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and comfortable. High 90 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Very warm and comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 89 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Becoming cloudy and turning more humid. Low 68 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Expect alternating periods of clouds and sunshine, with humidity and occasional showers followed by a thunderstorm. High 80 (feel like 84) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Cloud & humid with some spot thunderstorms. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Expect some sun & clouds, not as warm temperatures, but with humidity and occasional showers and a thunderstorm, primarily later in the day. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm in spots. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Expect a cloudy and humid day with afternoon showers. High 84 (feel like 87) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Expect a cloudy and humid night; occasional rain with an evening thunderstorm, followed by late-night rain and drizzle. Low 66 Wins: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

Temperature-wise, it’s expected to stay quite warm today and into the early week as humidity rises. Wednesday and Thursday may offer the only respite, with highs potentially nearing or slightly below average, accompanied by showers and thunderstorms. From Friday and heading into the next weekend, temperatures are predicted to climb once more with the return of sunshine with the potential for the start of our third heat wave.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



Next weekend, we may experience the onset of our third heat wave.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by summits appearing intermittently through the clouds. Expect highs in the lower 60s, except for mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny later on. Expect highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.



Hit the Beach

Weather : Sunny.

: Sunny. UV Index : Very high

: Very high Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : Around 80.

: Around 80. Winds : West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

: West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Water Temperature : 62 degrees.

: 62 degrees. Surf Height : Waves around 2 feet, diminishing to approximately 1 foot by the afternoon.

: Waves around 2 feet, diminishing to approximately 1 foot by the afternoon. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low tide at -0.3 feet (MLLW) will occur at 06:08 AM, followed by a high tide of 8.0 feet (MLLW) at 12:04 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds at 5 to 10 mph, with wave heights around 2 feet. Conditions are sunny with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature is currently 77 degrees.