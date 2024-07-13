Sunday’s weather: Sunny, hot and steamy, high of 95

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast

Sunday’s Weather

It’s going to be a hot day! If you’re planning to be active outdoors, remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade. With temperatures reaching a high of 95 (feeling like 98), it’s important to take it easy and stay safe in the heat. Enjoy the sunshine! 🌞

Weather Alert

Today is the ninth straight day of 90-degree weather, making the second heat wave lasting over a week, with temperatures expected to remain at or above 90 degrees until next Wednesday.

5-Day Forecast July 13-July 17

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and not as steamy, but take it easy if you’re planning to be active outdoors. Staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade can help you stay safe in the heat. High 95 (feel like 98) Winds W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds Light& Variable

Monday: Hot and humid with clouds & sun. It sounds like you’re in for some intense weather! Make sure to stay safe and keep an eye on the forecast. Thunderstorms can be quite dramatic, especially with the potential for flash flooding and strong winds. High 95 (feel like 98) Winds SW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Some clouds, warm, & humid. Low 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun, very hot, & muggy with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 98 (feel like 102) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Some clouds, very warm, & muggy. Low 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Very hot with clouds and sun; watch for a severe afternoon thunderstorm; thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours, hail, and damaging wind gusts. High 97 (feel like 102) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid; a couple of evening showers followed by occasional rain and a thunderstorm late. Low 70 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Not as hot with lower humidity with clouds and sun. High 85 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds. Low 61 Winds: NW 5–10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

It looks like the weather will indeed change next Thursday. The forecast predicts a high of 85 with a break in the heat and humidity that will last through next weekend.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: It sounds like a lovely day ahead with mostly sunny skies in the morning! Just be prepared for some clouds around the summits later on. Temperatures will be quite pleasant, reaching the lower 70s, though it will be cooler in higher elevations, around the mid-60s. The northwest winds will be a bit brisk, ranging from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Perfect weather for a hike or a day out, just remember to bring a light jacket for those windy spots!

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: It sounds like a pleasant day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. The west winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, might add a bit of a breeze. Perfect weather for a hike or some outdoor activities!

Hit the Beach

Weather : Sunny.

: Sunny. UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the upper 70s.

: In the upper 70s. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 12:16 PM

Jump in a Lake

It sounds like a perfect day to enjoy the lake! With gentle west winds at 5 mph, waves less than 1 foot, and sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s, it’s ideal for some outdoor fun. Plus, with no thunderstorms forecasted and the water temperature at a comfortable 76 degrees, it’s a great time for a swim.