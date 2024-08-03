Sunday’s weather: Warm and muggy, high of 85, some possible showers, T-storms

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

The forecast shows abundant cloudiness, high warmth, and humidity, with a few showers and a severe thunderstorm likely; flooding is possible in certain areas. The high is 85 degrees, but it will feel more like 90.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 4-Aug. 8

Today: Lots of clouds, very warm, and muggy with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm; there can be flooding in some areas. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds, warm, and muggy. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Some sun, hot, and humid with some spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 92 (feel like 96) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 67 Winds: WNW 5-10

Tuesday: Cloudy, turning less humid & cooler with a stray shower. High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partial clearing and comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun & clouds with a couple of showers. High: 79 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds & comfortably cool with a few showers. Low 58 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Nice & comfortable with some sun & clouds. High 76 /Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Few clouds & comfortably cool. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Anticipate pleasant temperatures in the 70s from Wednesday to Friday, with the 80s making a return for the upcoming weekend.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Showers are likely, accompanied by possible thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall. Expect highs in the lower 70s, except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Westerly winds will be up to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of rain is 60 percent.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There’s a chance of showers in the morning, then showers are likely with a possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may bring heavy rainfall later in the day. Expect highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be light and variable, becoming westerly at around 10 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of rain is 60 percent.



Hit the Beach

Weather: The forecast is mostly cloudy with likely showers and a possibility of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate indicates that the possibility of thunderstorms exists.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Water Temperature: 65 degrees.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Hampton Beach Tides: Low tide at -0.1 feet (Mean Lower Low Water) is at 06:25 AM. High tide at 8.0 feet (Mean Lower Low Water) is at 12:18 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds are expected at approximately 5 mph. Wave heights will be under 1 foot. There is a high likelihood of showers and potential thunderstorms, some of which may bring heavy rainfall. It will be humid with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. The probability of rain stands at 60 percent. There is a moderate risk of lightning, indicating that thunderstorms could occur. The sea temperature is currently 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

