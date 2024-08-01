Sununu signs HB 318-FN-A into law, thanks Mayor Ruais for ‘leading the effort’ on bail reform

Teamwork: Gov. Chris Sununu and Mayor Jay Ruais appeared together on an advertisement for the June 26 GOP “Freedome Founders” fundraising dinner in Atkinson last month.

MANCHESTER, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday signed HB 318-FN-A into law, an act relative to magistrates, bail commissioners, the standards applicable to and the administration of bail, and making appropriations.



“We have been fighting for these pro-victim fixes to bail reform for a long time and appreciate Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais leading the effort of local officials to help get it over the finish line,” said Sununu.

Mayor Jay Ruais speaks during a March 26 news conference on bail reform. File Photo/Andrew Sylvia

When reached for comment Ruais, who is currently serving with the NH National Guard for summer training, thanked Sununu for his support of this legislation.

“I am deeply grateful to Governor Sununu for signing HB 318 into law and for his leadership on this issue. This is a victory for Manchester and every other town and city in our state. Ruais said. “The safety of our city is non negotiable and this bill contains many reforms that will make Manchester safer. I want to thank the governor and legislature for their efforts to work together in a bipartisan way to reaffirm their commitment to the safety of our communities.”

During a March 6 news conference Ruais said more action was needed to reduced crime in the Queen City.

“The police have done everything they can do to keep the city safe, but we’re being inundated by repeat offenders,” said Ruais.

Ruais at that time said he was in favor of eliminating personal recognizance bail for anyone accused of a felony and if someone is arrested while out on personal recognizance bail then they would have to appear before a judge for bail on the new offense.

He also favors mandatory assistance programs for those arrested due to crimes related to drug addiction, noting his personal history in recovery from alcoholism and the importance that being held accountable by others had for his own recovery.







