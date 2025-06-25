Suspect charged with armed robbery in TD Bank robbery

MANCHESTER, NH – A man is in custody following an investigation into a bank robbery Tuesday.

On June 24, 2025, a suspect was arrested just hours after a robbery on June 24 at TD Bank, located at 300 Franklin Street.

THAXTON

Bank employees told police that around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a man entered the bank, wrote a note on a deposit slip, and passed it to a teller. In the note, the man claimed to have a gun.

The suspect fled the scene with cash, but thanks to quick investigative work and surveillance footage, he was identified as Russell Thaxton, 50, of Manchester. Officers located Thaxton later that same night near the intersection of Auburn and Lincoln streets. He was taken into custody without incident and was found to be in possession of a large amount of money.

Thaxton has also been identified as the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred the previous night at an ATM. At the time of his arrest, he was found to have illegal drugs on him.

Thaxton has been charged with Armed Robbery as well as Possession of a Controlled Drug. He was scheduled to be arraigned today in Manchester District Court.