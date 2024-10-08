SWAM named as official CMC Manchester City Marathon charity

Bedford, NH – Millennium Running announced that Swim With A Mission (SWAM) will be the new official charity for CMC Manchester City Marathon scheduled for Sunday, November 10, 2024.

As the official charity, Swim With A Mission, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports Military Veterans and their families, will receive 100% of the peer-2-peer fundraising donations directly from the event . Swim With A Mission will be taking an active role to enhance the race weekend with a “Run With A Mission” theme, mobilizing volunteers, creating an Honor Mile on the course dedicated to the 96 NH service members that have lost their lives in service in the War on Terror, and providing fundraising incentives for participants.

“Swim With A Mission is honored to partner with Millennium Running with this unique and ongoing opportunity as the beneficiary of the CMC Manchester City Marathon,” said Julie Taub, co-founder of Swim With A Mission. “Adding a Run With A Mission to our fundraising efforts will help continue to provide services and resources our Veterans and their families.”

“Part of our mission at Millennium Running is to support our local community through our charitable efforts and I cannot think a more impactful organization that supports our Veterans than Swim With A Mission”, stated Millennium Running’s founder, John Mortimer. “With this partnership, the entire event will take on greater significance for the participants, spectators, volunteers, City of Manchester, and the State of New Hampshire.”

Catholic Medical Center will once again serve as the official sponsor of the CMC Manchester City Marathon which will consist of over 2,000 athletes running the marathon, half marathon, relay or 5k through the streets of Manchester on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Event information and online registration can be found at www.millenniumrunning.com/marathon.

For more information, contact Millennium Running at contact@millenniumrunning.com

For more information about SWAM, visit their website at www.swam.org.