SWAT called in for man with axe making threats outside his Morton Street residence

Manchester Police Department SWAT vehicle. File Photo/MPD

MANCHESTER, NH – A Morton Street man was arrested Thursday after police SWAT was called in to assist for a reported disturbance.

According to a police narrative, on November 7, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to Morton Street for a report of a man screaming outside, holding an axe.

Dos Santos/MPD

The man was identified as Wade Dos Santos. 66. Police learned that Dos Santos was also allegedly threatening a witness and making statements about killing a police officer.

Dos Santos went back into the house prior to police arriving and then refused to exit despite numerous requests. SWAT personnel responded and the front door had to be breached. Officers located Dos Santos and deployed a less lethal munition, but it had no effect, and he only moved further into the residence.

After a period of time Dos Santos did give up and was taken into custody.

He was charged with domestic violence; false imprisonment, criminal threatening – deadly weapon, domestic violence; criminal threatening, and resisting arrest. He was placed on preventative detention.