Swim With A Mission raises over $2.7 million in support for veteran service organizations

Unofficial World Record Paintball Fundraising event netted $1.4M; Annual Swim With A Mission at Newfound Lake and Gold Star Family Tribute Dinner.

BEDFORD, NH – They Swam. They toasted those who served with valor. And they had a blast in the woods of Barnstead playing paintball with Navy SEALS. The results are still being tallied with donations pouring in, but an historic July weekend of fundraising activities is complete as hundreds of New Englanders joined in a myriad of activities hosted by Swim With A Mission (SWAM), with an impressive show of support, raising over $2.7 million from its three-day weekend of events.

The 7th Annual Paintball With A Mission kicked off on July 11th at OSG Paintball in Barnstead, NH, uniting a large group of Navy SEALs with representatives from dozens of leading New England companies for a dynamic day of leadership training and team building. Guided by their SEAL captains, teams participated in a full day of activities culminating in a private paintball tournament, setting a new fundraising record. Governor Kelly Ayotte even joined in the activities, helping raise the most at a single paintball event ever recorded: $1.4 million.

“We sold out the event earlier than ever before and that inspired us to check and see what the record for a paintball fundraiser was and we definitely beat it in 2025,” explains Phil Taub, who co-founded SWAM with his wife, Julie. “We had teams from all around the nation visit our state and participate in a full day of paintball, the ultimate team building day led by our friends in the Navy SEALs. I am so grateful to all who joined us in the woods, on the lake and at the dinner table this year. The funds we have raised will go to dozens of worthy Veterans’ organizations around our region and support thousands of Veterans in need.”

On July 12, SWAM hosted the 9th Annual Swim With A Mission at Newfound Lake, the cleanest lake in the Northeast, drawing hundreds of swimmers from around the world for an exhilarating open water race. Participants competed in various categories, including 1K, 5K, 10K individual races, and a 10K team-relay, alongside Navy SEALs in support and honor of the 96 NH warriors who lost their lives in service in the War on Terror. Each swimmer helped raise funds totaling many tens of thousands of dollars, all in support of local Veteran Service Organizations.

Later that evening, SWAM’s Navy SEAL Gold Star Family Tribute Dinner & Auction honored the families of NH’s three fallen SEALs for their enduring sacrifice. For the family of Blake Marston from Bedford, this is the 10th anniversary of Blake’s death. It’s the 17th anniversary of the death of Nate Hardy, who was killed in combat. And it’s the 20th anniversary of Operation Red Wings, at the time the single largest loss of life for the Navy SEALs, where Exeter’s Dan Healy lost his life. SWAM honored each of these Gold Star families with moving video tributes to their fallen son’s and gifts presented by retired Navy SEALs Admiral Tim Szymanski and Command Master Chief Rick Kaiser. Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Rep Maggie Goodlander each made inspiring toasts in tribute to the Navy SEALs and their Gold Star families.

“Those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten,” explains Phil Taub of SWAM. “Just as those who continue to serve or recently left the military who may need support transitioning back into civilian life. Our state has one of the highest per capita military families in the entire country, so there is clear need for services and supports. We are proud to play a small part in supporting these incredible men and women and their families.”

SWAM is not resting on its fundraising successes. The annual motorcycle Ride With A Mission will be held September 13th, starting in Manchester, and the return of Run With A Mission coincides with the annual Manchester Marathon on November 9th. The NH liquor store is also running a raffle to benefit SWAM called Bourbon With A Mission. These are expected to raise several hundred thousand dollars more to help Veterans and their families.

For more information on supporting SWAM and its initiatives, visit www.SWAM.org.

About Swim With A Mission: Swim With A Mission (SWAM) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Veterans and their families through various fundraisers, programs, and initiatives. SWAM’s mission is to harnesses the creativity and networks of its principal supporters to raise money to strengthen and support worthy organizations that service, support and honor Veterans. Founded on the belief that Veterans deserve the utmost respect, gratitude, and support for their service and sacrifice, Swim With A Mission strives to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have served. For more information, visit www.swam.org.