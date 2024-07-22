Swim With A Mission raises over $2.7 million in support of veterans

BEDFORD, NH – Swim With A Mission (SWAM) celebrated its 8th year with an impressive show of support for Veterans, raising over $2.7 million during its 2024 calendar of events.

The 6th Annual Paintball With A Mission kicked off on July 12th at OSG Paintball in Barnstead, NH, uniting a large group of Navy SEALs with representatives from 26 leading New England companies for a dynamic day of leadership training and team building. Guided by their SEAL captains, teams participated in a full day of activities culminating in a private paintball tournament, setting a new fundraising record.

The following day, SWAM hosted the 8th Annual Swim With A Mission at Newfound Lake, drawing over 300 swimmers from around the world for an exhilarating open water race. Participants competed in various categories, including 1K, 5K, 10K individual races, and a 10K team-relay, alongside Navy SEALs in support and honor of Veterans.

Later that evening, SWAM’s Navy SEAL Gold Star Family Tribute Dinner & Auction honored the families of fallen SEALs for their enduring sacrifice. Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, the event featured a historical presentation on Navy SEALs by TV News Anchor & Author Jennifer Vaughn, highlighting their contributions from WWII, Vietnam and The Global War on Terror. Heartfelt toasts were made in memory of fallen SEALs; Dan Healy, Nate Hardy, Blake Marston, Michael Murphy, Brian Bill, and Jason Lewis.

Looking ahead, SWAM eagerly anticipates its final 2024 event, the inaugural Fish With A Mission 2024 Pro Tuna Open, scheduled from July 27th to August 2nd at Yankee Fishermen’s Cooperative on the scenic New Hampshire Seacoast. This event promises fierce competition among the region’s top captains and crews, with big cash prizes and awards, all directly benefiting Veterans.

For more information on supporting SWAM and its initiatives, visit www.SWAM.org.