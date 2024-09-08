Swirling rain caps Cats 7-1 loss in 7 innings

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-40, 51-78) dropped their Saturday contest to the Portland Sea Dogs (39-23, 75-56) in six and a half innings, 7-1. A sudden gust of winds and rain delayed Friday’s game amidst the top of the seventh inning, which was later declared a final game.

New Hampshire starter Michael Dominguez (L, 2-7) surrendered five runs in four innings. Portland snagged an early 3-0 advantage when Sea Dogs second baseman Max Ferguson slugged a three-run home run after a pair of walks in the top of the second frame. Mikey Romero and Elih Marrero each knocked solo home runs in the third and fourth innings to push the lead to 5-0.

The Fisher Cats plated their only run in the bottom of the fifth inning off Sea Dogs reliever Caleb Bolden (W, 1-2). New Hampshire’s Charles McAdoo singled to begin the inning. After Rainer Nunez struck out swinging, the Fisher Cats posted three consecutive hits by Devonte Brown, Garrett Spain and Gabriel Martinez. Spain’s single plated McAdoo from second base to move Saturday’s score to 5-1. The Fisher Cats left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth.