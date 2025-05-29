Symphony New Hampshire announces 2025-26 Season and a return to Keefe Auditorium

​

Symphony New Hampshire Announces the 2025-26 Season of Resonance and Renewal,

The Return to the Keefe Center for the Arts, and the Music Director Finalists!

NEW HAMPSHIRE – Symphony New Hampshire on Wednesday announced its 2025–26 season– one filled with passion, discovery, and five extraordinary conductors vying for the Music Director title. This season Symphony NH returns to the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua as they embark on a musical journey led by the brightest talents of the next generation of symphonic leadership.

Each concert in the Classics Series features a finalist, bringing their unique artistry and vision to the podium. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their opinions on the candidates following each performance to help shape the future of your orchestra. Experience unforgettable evenings filled with storytelling, triumph, legacy, and hope.

“We’re delighted to return to the Keefe Center for the Arts for the 2025–26 season,” said Symphony NH Executive Director Deanna Hoying. “It was essential to the Music Director Search Committee that each finalist be evaluated under consistent conditions, and this venue ensures a level playing field. Returning to Keefe also allows us to reintroduce season subscriptions, offering our patrons valuable benefits such as discounted pricing, free ticket exchanges, and priority seating.”

Subscribe and SAVE!

Subscriptions are now available by visiting SymphonyNH.org.

Early bird pricing is available for subscriptions until June 30 . Use the promo code: EarlyBird10.

. Use the promo code: Single Tickets will go on sale on August 1.

THE CLASSICS AND THE MUSIC DIRECTOR FINALISTS

Unexpected Stories

Music Director Finalist: Tiffany Chang | Saturday, September 27, 2025 | Keefe Center for the Arts | 7:30 pm.

Tiffany Chang brings vibrant musical narratives to life with a program featuring Donizetti, de Falla, and Sibelius. Pianist Clare Longendyke joins for a lush performance of Nights in the Gardens of Spain.

An established conductor passionate about symphonic storytelling and a musician-first approach to leadership.

Donizetti – Overture to Don Pasquale

de Falla – Nights in the Gardens of Spain

Sibelius – Symphony No. 3

From Fire to the Stars

Music Director Finalist: Filippo Ciabatti | Saturday, January 17, 2026 | Keefe Center for the Arts | 7:30 pm.

Dive into a night of drama and brilliance with music by Jessie Montgomery, Manuel de Falla featuring mezzo-soprano Ana Mora, and Mozart’s iconic “Jupiter” Symphony as interpreted by Music Director finalist Filippo Ciabatti.

A versatile conductor known for rich collaborations and powerful performances.

Jessie Montgomery – Overture

de Falla – El amor brujo Suite

Mozart – Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter”

From New England to the World: The Legacy of Leonard Bernstein

Music Director Finalist: Adam Kerry Boyles | Saturday, March 7, 2026 | Keefe Center for the Arts | 7:30 pm.

Candidate Adam Boyles brings a celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s musical legacy featuring works by Mahler, Seeger, Diamond, and Tchaikovsky.

Boyles’ deep New England roots and dynamic presence make this concert a true homecoming.

Carl Nielsen: Maskarade

Ruth Crawford Seeger: Rissolty Rossolty

Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5

David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

The Power of Hope

Music Director Finalist: Jotaro Nakano | Saturday, March 28, 2026 | Keefe Center for the Arts | 7:30 pm.

Hope takes center stage in this emotionally rich program featuring Barber’s Violin Concerto with Associate Concertmaster Jiuri Yu and Sibelius’ soaring Symphony No. 2.

Finalist Jotaro Nakano‘s visionary leadership and commitment to community shine in every note.

Augusta Read Thomas: Fanfare of Hope and Solidarity

Barber: Violin Concerto, Jiuri Yu, violin

Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

New Hampshire Passions

Music Director Finalist: Tianhui Ng | Saturday, April 18, 2026 | Keefe Center for the Arts | 7:30 pm



Tianhui Ng curates a season finale filled with grandeur: Rachmaninoff’s beloved Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist Nathan Ben-Yehuda, Elgar’s Enigma Variations, and Mabel Daniels’ evocative Deep Forest.

A conductor with global impact and local heart, Tianhui is redefining the symphonic experience.

Mabel Daniels: Deep Forest

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2

Elgar: Enigma Variations, Op. 36

POPS AND BEYOND

Halloween Pops

Thursday, October 30, 2025 | Capitol Center for the Arts

Featuring Guest Conductor Rei Hotoda

Get ready for a spine-tingling night of music and magic as Symphony NH presents Halloween Pops! Under the baton of the dynamic Rei Hotoda, this thrilling concert will bring eerie orchestral favorites – from chilling film scores to classical masterpieces with a dark twist, experience music that will send shivers down your spine.

Come in Costume! – Dress up in your Halloween best and join us for a night of frightful fun and musical mischief.

City Lights & Blue Nights

Thursday, November 6, 2025 | The Rex Theatre (Manchester) | 7:30 pm

An Evening with the Symphony NH Jazz Quartet

Step into a world where classic meets contemporary. City Lights & Blue Nights is a soulful journey through jazz and American standards—reimagined with elegance, edge, and effortless groove. From smoky ballads to swinging rhythms, the Symphony NH Jazz Quartet brings new life to timeless tunes in an unforgettable night of music under the glow of city lights.

Let the night take you.

Jingle Brass

Thursday, December 4, 2025 | The Rex Theatre (Manchester) 7:30 pm

Friday, December 5, 2025 | The Bank of NH Stage (Concord) 7:30 pm

A Sparkling Holiday Celebration with the Symphony NH Brass Quintet

Get ready to ring in the season with Jingle Brass, a joyful and jolly brass quintet performance full of holiday cheer! From heartwarming carols to bold fanfares, this festive program features fresh arrangements of seasonal classics and beloved tunes—wrapped in the golden glow of brass.

Perfect for families, friends, and anyone who loves their holidays with a little extra shine.

Holiday Pops!

Saturday, December 13, 2025 | Keefe Center for the Arts | 7:30 pm

Guest Conductor Damien Geter

Get ready to celebrate the season in grand style with our annual Holiday Pops concert, featuring the extraordinary talents of guest conductor Damien Geter! This festive musical tradition brings lush symphonic arrangements, heartwarming sing-alongs, and the sparkling energy of holiday cheer with a few surprises along the way.

Whether you’re continuing a cherished tradition or starting a new one, Holiday Pops is the perfect way to embrace the spirit of the season with family and friends.

Be part of this thrilling turning point in Symphony NH’s history. Your applause, your voice, and your presence will help determine the next artistic leader of our orchestra.

For tickets, subscriptions, and full conductor bios, visit symphonynh.org

2025-26 Symphony New Hampshire Season at a Glance

Unexpected Stories | Finalist: Tiffany Chang | Sat. 9/27/25 | Keefe Center for the Arts

| Finalist: Tiffany Chang | Sat. 9/27/25 | Keefe Center for the Arts Fanfare | Thur. 10/16/25 | Sky Meadows Country Club

| Thur. 10/16/25 | Sky Meadows Country Club Halloween Pops | Thur. 10/30/25 | Capitol Center for the Arts

| Thur. 10/30/25 | Capitol Center for the Arts City Lights & Blue Nights | Thur. 11/6/25 | The Rex Theatre | 7:30 pm

| Thur. 11/6/25 | The Rex Theatre | 7:30 pm Jingle Brass | Thur. 12/4/25 | The Rex Theatre

| Thur. 12/4/25 | The Rex Theatre Jingle Brass | Fri. 12/5/25 | The Bank of New Hampshire Stage

| Fri. 12/5/25 | The Bank of New Hampshire Stage Holiday Pops! | Sat. 12/13/25 | Keefe Center for the Arts

| Sat. 12/13/25 | Keefe Center for the Arts From the Fire to the Stars | Finalist: Filippo Ciabatti | Sat. 1/17/26 | Keefe Center for the Arts

| Finalist: Filippo Ciabatti | Sat. 1/17/26 | Keefe Center for the Arts The Legacy of Leonard Bernstein | Finalist: Adam Boyles | Sat. 3/7/26 | Keefe Center for the Arts

| Finalist: Adam Boyles | Sat. 3/7/26 | Keefe Center for the Arts The Power of Hope | Finalist: Jotaro Nakano | Sat. 3/28/26 | Keefe Center for the Arts

| Finalist: Jotaro Nakano | Sat. 3/28/26 | Keefe Center for the Arts New Hampshire Passions | Finalist: Tianhui Ng | Sat. 4/18/26 | Keefe Center for the Arts





Symphony NH seeks to enrich the quality of life in New Hampshire through high-quality performances of live orchestral music, and by taking a leadership role in the music-education opportunities for citizens of all ages.

