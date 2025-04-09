Taco Tour 2025: See the list of participating restaurants

More than 90 restaurants have signed up to create a signature taco and participate in Taco Tour Manchester, hosted by the Greater Manchester Chamber.
Manchester, NH (April 9, 2025) – The Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) on Wednesday released the list of more than 90 participating restaurants for Taco Tour Manchester presented by Casamigos taking place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 4 – 8 p.m. throughout Downtown Manchester.
“Taco Tour Manchester wouldn’t be possible without the incredible restaurants that form the heart of our vibrant community,” said Cole Riel, Director of Small Business and Community Development at the Greater Manchester Chamber. “We’re excited for attendees to discover new favorites and experience everything downtown Manchester has to offer.”
The official Taco Tour Manchester map will be released in a couple of weeks and will include details on what signature tacos each restaurant will be serving. Gluten Free (GF), Vegetarian (V) and Vegan (VE) options will be denoted. All participating restaurants will be serving $3 tacos or crafted non-alcoholic beverages like cold brew coffee and lemonade, and the event is cash only. There will also be dessert taco options featured throughout the event.
Several retail businesses in Downtown Manchester will also be involved in creative ways and participating in the event expected to bring in over 30,000 to experience the foodie scene downtown. There will be entertainment throughout the event from local performers and a free concert on the M&T Bank Bandstand Stage powered by 92.5 The River.
The winner of Best Taco, as voted on by attendees, will receive the Best Taco Trophy sponsored by Autofair and $1,000 to donate to the nonprofit organization of their choice. New this year, one lucky couple will have the unforgettable experience of proposing at Taco Tour Manchester and receive a FlyerFit by Martin Flyer Natural 1ct Oval Diamond Solitaire with Hidden Halo Engagement Ring in 14K Yellow Gold and Platinum – Valued at $7,000 from Day’s Jewelers.
More information for attendees can be found at www.tacotourmanchester.com and questions can be sent to tacotourmanchester@gmail.com
Taco Tour Manchester Participants as of 4/8/2025
- 110 Grill
- 27Teas
- 815 Cocktails & Provisions
- 900 Degrees
- Alas De Frida
- Alley Cat Pizzeria
- Alltown Fresh
- Annapurna Curry and Sekuwa House
- Ansanm
- AR Workshop
- Aroma Joe’s
- B’s Tacos
- Bad Brgr
- Barcode Lounge & Grill
- Bearded Baking Company
- Bee’s Lemonade
- Ben and Jerry’s
- Boards and Brews
- Buba Noodle Bar
- Campo Enoteca
- Chew ‘N’ Screw LLC
- Consuelo’s Taqueria
- Creative Kones
- Dave’s Hot Chicken
- DeadProof Pizza Co
- Dew Collective
- Dishon Bakery
- Diz’s Cafe
- Don Quijote
- El Rincon Zacatecano Taqueria Empanadas Deluxe 603
- Evolution
- Firefly Bistro
- Granite State Escape
- Gyro Spot
- Hill Bar & Grille @ McIntyre Ski Area Holly’s Kona Ice
- Ignite Bar & Grille/ Hooked Seafood Industry East
- Kisaki
- KS Kitchen
- Margarita’s Manchester
- Maya’s
- McGarvey’s
- MFD Central Station
- Mi Casita Food Trailer LLC
- Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill and Cantina New Hampshire Fisher Cats NXT Coffee Bar
- One Happy Clam Food Truck Osaka
- Pho Golden Bowl
- Piccola Italia Ristorante Bar Playa Bowls
- Poke BonBon
- Pours & Petals
- Presto Craft Kitchen
- Proba Cafe
- Red Arrow Diner
- Republic Brewing
- Rico’s Burritos Food Truck
- Rock N Roll Meatballs
- Saint Anselm College Dining Services Sigs Kitchen BBQ
- Smokin Tin Roof
- Soel Sistas LLC
- SoHo Bistro & Lounge
- Stark Brewing Company
- Stark Brewing Company Food Truck Stashbox
- Strange Brew Tavern
- Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
- Taj India
- Taste and Art of Greece
- Terracotta Room
- Thai Food Connection
- The Bakeshop On Kelley Street
- The Birch on Elm
- The Current Kitchen and Bar
- The Farm Bar and Grille
- The Foundry
- The Goat
- The Granite YMCA
- The HopKnot
- The Moka Pot
- The Patio @ Hilton Garden Inn Manchester
- The Pint Publik House
- The Potato Concept
- The Sleazy Vegan
- The Stoned Wall Bar & Grille
- The Wild Rover Pub & Restaurant
- The Works Cafe
- Thirsty Moose Taphouse
- Thistle’s All Natural LLC
- Tidewater Cafe at the Currier Museum
- To Share Brewing Company
- Tommy’s Pizzeria
- Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee
- USA Chicken & Biscuit
- Vallarta Tequila Bar
- Walking Gourmet
- What The Fluff! Donuts