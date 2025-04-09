Taco Tour 2025: See the list of participating restaurants

More than 90 restaurants have signed up to create a signature taco and participate in Taco Tour Manchester, hosted by the Greater Manchester Chamber.

Manchester, NH (April 9, 2025) – The Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) on Wednesday released the list of more than 90 participating restaurants for Taco Tour Manchester presented by Casamigos taking place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 4 – 8 p.m. throughout Downtown Manchester.

“Taco Tour Manchester wouldn’t be possible without the incredible restaurants that form the heart of our vibrant community,” said Cole Riel, Director of Small Business and Community Development at the Greater Manchester Chamber. “We’re excited for attendees to discover new favorites and experience everything downtown Manchester has to offer.”

The official Taco Tour Manchester map will be released in a couple of weeks and will include details on what signature tacos each restaurant will be serving. Gluten Free (GF), Vegetarian (V) and Vegan (VE) options will be denoted. All participating restaurants will be serving $3 tacos or crafted non-alcoholic beverages like cold brew coffee and lemonade, and the event is cash only. There will also be dessert taco options featured throughout the event.

Several retail businesses in Downtown Manchester will also be involved in creative ways and participating in the event expected to bring in over 30,000 to experience the foodie scene downtown. There will be entertainment throughout the event from local performers and a free concert on the M&T Bank Bandstand Stage powered by 92.5 The River.

The winner of Best Taco, as voted on by attendees, will receive the Best Taco Trophy sponsored by Autofair and $1,000 to donate to the nonprofit organization of their choice. New this year, one lucky couple will have the unforgettable experience of proposing at Taco Tour Manchester and receive a FlyerFit by Martin Flyer Natural 1ct Oval Diamond Solitaire with Hidden Halo Engagement Ring in 14K Yellow Gold and Platinum – Valued at $7,000 from Day’s Jewelers.

More information for attendees can be found at www.tacotourmanchester.com and questions can be sent to tacotourmanchester@gmail.com

Taco Tour Manchester Participants as of 4/8/2025

110 Grill

27Teas

815 Cocktails & Provisions

900 Degrees

Alas De Frida

Alley Cat Pizzeria

Alltown Fresh

Annapurna Curry and Sekuwa House

Ansanm

AR Workshop

Aroma Joe’s

B’s Tacos

Bad Brgr

Barcode Lounge & Grill

Bearded Baking Company

Bee’s Lemonade

Ben and Jerry’s

Boards and Brews

Buba Noodle Bar

Campo Enoteca

Chew ‘N’ Screw LLC

Consuelo’s Taqueria

Creative Kones

Dave’s Hot Chicken

DeadProof Pizza Co

Dew Collective

Dishon Bakery

Diz’s Cafe

Don Quijote

El Rincon Zacatecano Taqueria Empanadas Deluxe 603

Evolution

Firefly Bistro

Granite State Escape

Gyro Spot

Hill Bar & Grille @ McIntyre Ski Area Holly’s Kona Ice

Ignite Bar & Grille/ Hooked Seafood Industry East

Kisaki

KS Kitchen

Margarita’s Manchester

Maya’s

McGarvey’s

MFD Central Station

Mi Casita Food Trailer LLC

Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill and Cantina New Hampshire Fisher Cats NXT Coffee Bar

One Happy Clam Food Truck Osaka

Pho Golden Bowl

Piccola Italia Ristorante Bar Playa Bowls

Poke BonBon

Pours & Petals

Presto Craft Kitchen

Proba Cafe

Red Arrow Diner

Republic Brewing

Rico’s Burritos Food Truck

Rock N Roll Meatballs

Saint Anselm College Dining Services Sigs Kitchen BBQ

Smokin Tin Roof

Soel Sistas LLC

SoHo Bistro & Lounge

Stark Brewing Company

Stark Brewing Company Food Truck Stashbox

Strange Brew Tavern

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Taj India

Taste and Art of Greece

Terracotta Room

Thai Food Connection

The Bakeshop On Kelley Street

The Birch on Elm

The Current Kitchen and Bar

The Farm Bar and Grille

The Foundry

The Goat

The Granite YMCA

The HopKnot

The Moka Pot

The Patio @ Hilton Garden Inn Manchester

The Pint Publik House

The Potato Concept

The Sleazy Vegan

The Stoned Wall Bar & Grille

The Wild Rover Pub & Restaurant

The Works Cafe

Thirsty Moose Taphouse

Thistle’s All Natural LLC

Tidewater Cafe at the Currier Museum

To Share Brewing Company

Tommy’s Pizzeria

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee

USA Chicken & Biscuit

Vallarta Tequila Bar

Walking Gourmet

What The Fluff! Donuts