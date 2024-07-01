Take the survey by July 14 and help improve safety

Help improve your community by taking a public survey of the Merrimack Valley and Seacoast areas. Make our roads & streets safer!

This survey is intended to inform the development of Regional Safety Action Plans (to improve road safety), which are funded through a grant from the Federal Highway Administration. A requirement of the grant is that local communities set, and plan to achieve, a goal of zero deaths or serious injuries on roadways. In 2023, there were 129 roadway fatalities in New Hampshire, so we need to improve.

Our goal with the survey is to gather insights about your experiences with transportation and traffic safety. We expect to identify risks, develop safety strategies, and provide a framework to access funding opportunities.

The survey should take only 7-15 minutes to complete, and all responses are kept confidential. Please complete your survey by 07/14/2024. We appreciate your participation!

Take the survey HERE.

— Southern NH Planning Commission

