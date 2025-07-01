Tami Chase named VP of Patient Care Services at Elliot Health System

Tami Chase

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System on Tuesday announced that Tami Chase, MSN, RN, has joined the organization as Vice President of Patient Care Services. A dynamic healthcare leader with more than 15 years of experience, Chase brings a deep expertise in clinical operations, nursing leadership, and quality.

Prior to joining Elliot Health System, Chase served as Associate Chief Nurse for Ambulatory Care Services at Massachusetts General Hospital where she led nursing strategy and clinical operations across more than 400 ambulatory locations, driving improvements in quality, access, and patient outcomes. She has also held leadership roles at Franciscan Children’s Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Boston Medical Center, where she advanced initiatives for mobile health units, population health strategies, and patient safety.

“Tami’s leadership and commitment to excellence in patient care make her an outstanding addition to our team,” saidMartha Dodge, Chief Nursing Executive and Senior Vice President, Elliot Health System. “Her experience, combined with a focus on empowering teams and building a culture of trust, will strengthen the care we provide across our system. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Elliot family.”

“I’m honored to join Elliot Health System and be part of a team so deeply committed to compassionate, high-quality care,” said Chase.“The mission to inspire wellness and serve with heart is one I truly share. I look forward to building on that foundation to enhance the patient experience, foster a culture of collaboration, and support our caregivers across every setting where care is delivered.”

Chase holds a master’s in nursing administration from Endicott College and is currently completing her Doctorate in Nursing Practice at the University of New Hampshire. She is an active member of multiple organizations including the American Organization for Nurse Leaders and the American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing.

About Elliot Health System - Elliot Health System is a non-profit organization serving the healthcare needs of the community since 1890. The largest provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Southern New Hampshire, Elliot Hospital, a 296-bed acute care facility and the first community hospital in the state, serves as the cornerstone of the health system. Elliot is home to Manchester’s designated Regional Trauma Center, Elliot Breast Health Center, Elliot Urgent Care, a Level 3 Newborn Intensive Care Unit, Elliot Medical Group, Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot, Elliot Senior Health Center, Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire, 1-Day Surgery Center, Elliot Memory & Mobility Center, NH Arthritis Center, Elliot Retail Pharmacy, Elliot Medical Centers in Bedford, Londonderry, Hooksett, and The Elliot at River’s Edge.