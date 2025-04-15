Tax activists seek Pappas’ support on renewing TCJA

The event outside Chris Pappas’ Manchester office on April 15, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER,N.H. – April 15 is Tax Day in America and protesters gathered outside of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas’ office on Elm Street urging him to extend the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act or TCJA.

Organized by Americans for Prosperity – New Hampshire (AFP-NH), individuals at the rally hoped their presence would help sway Pappas into changing his opposition to extending the law. According to AFP-NH Deputy State Director Sarah Scott, if the TCJA is not extended, the average Granite State family will see an average increase of $3,400 a year on their federal tax bill.

“We want to make sure that Congressman Pappas knows that the voters in New Hampshire need him to vote to renew these tax cuts,” said Scott. “If he doesn’t act, Granite Staters are going to feel the push of this next year. We really need him to listen to constituents and not special interest groups in Washington.”

Volunteers such as Beth Scaer of Nashua joined Scott in standing outside Pappas’ office on Tuesday morning. Scaer, like Scott and several others at the protest, felt that federal budget deficits and tax cuts were not mutually exclusive concepts if increased government efficiencies can be found. There was also a consensus among those in attendance at the protest that the tax cuts should be extended to all people regardless of income.

“I’m really worried about New Hampshire families, they’re struggling with inflation, food costs, housing costs, education tuition and they’re just that close to financial disaster, maybe losing their home,” said Scaer. “Nobody should be paying more taxes. Every dollar we give to the government often just ends up getting wasted. We need to put the money into the hands of people who produce great jobs.”