TEDxAmoskeagMillyard Brings ‘Wild’ to Manchester this fall

MANCHESTER, NH– After a sold-out 2023 event, TEDxAmoskeagMillyard returns to Manchester this fall, bringing “Wild” – an afternoon of live TEDx talks – to The Palace Theatre on Oct.10. This independently organized local event, licensed by TED, is open to the public with ticket sales kicking off now: TEDxAmoskeagMillyard Tickets.

TEDxAmoskeagMIllyard has long been a southern New Hampshire favorite. It originated in Manchester’s Millyard in 2011 before moving to Southern New Hampshire University, then Pinkerton Academy’s Stockbridge Theatre, and making its way back to its roots in 2023 in downtown Manchester at The Rex Theatre.

In 2016, New Hampshire Business Review recognized the nonprofit with its Best of Business Award for Most Inspiring Talks. In 2022, TEDxAmoskeagMillyard held a three-event virtual TEDxSalon series, whetting the organizers’ appetite for a live event again in 2023. With tickets selling out in a few short days, the greater Manchester community was clearly ready to welcome TEDxAmoskeagMillyard back, too. The organizers looked in 2024 for a larger venue to allow greater opportunity for everyone who wanted to attend October’s TEDx.

“Given how long our waitlist for our 2023 event was, we’ve moved to The Palace Theatre this year, where we can accommodate many more attendees,” said Eric Ratinoff, lead organizer and licensee for TEDxAmoskeagMillyard.

Over the past 13 years, TEDxAmoskeagMillyard’s stage has introduced more than 100 speakers, whose talks represented “ideas worth spreading” around technology, education, and design, along with diverse entertainers – with videos from the events garnering over 5.5 million views globally.

October’s roster of speakers has been curated from locally nominated and nationally known individuals across a variety of disciplines and includes:

Ernesto Burden, publisher, writer, performer

Alexandra Martin, archaeologist, scholar, editor

Dr. Joni Cazeau, physician, veteran, author

Janice Chaka, executive coach, introvert, DEI consultant

Brandon Gauthier, historian, educator, author

Cordan Haveron, veteran, mentor, entrepreneur

David Maliar, police officer, negotiator, role model

Kibar Moussoba, innovator, advocate, artist

Alison Young, trailblazer, backpacker, virtuoso

Opportunities abound for organizations and community members interested in partnering or volunteering with TEDxAmoskeagMillyard.