Teen rescued after fall at Rock Rimmon 

Byline:
,

  • Address: 264 Mason Street 
  • Dispatch: 17:08:36 
  • Under Control: 17:40:00 
  • Resources: Truck 6, Rescue 1, Engine 6, ALS21, PIC 1, and Battalion chief 1 
Manchester rescue team clearing the scene at Rock Rimmon. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Description of Incident: At 5:07 p.m. companies were dispatched to 264 Mason St. for a report of a 15-year-old male who  had fallen from Rock Rimmon, landing on the rocks below. The patient fell approximately 30  feet down the face of the cliff landing on a perch in the rock. The patient came to rest about 30  feet above ground level requiring the Rescue company and Truck 6 to set a rope system to  bring the patient to the ground. The patient was conscious and breathing at time of contact.

He was placed in a Stokes basket and slowly lowered to the ground using ropes to control the descent. The entire Rescue took approximately 20 minutes to bring the patient to safety. AMR  Transported the patient to the Elliot Hospital and companies cleared the scene 

Special Circumstances: Steep terrain and leaves covering the ground making the ascent  very treacherous. 

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 