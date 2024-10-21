Teenager arrested following gun incident outside Memorial High School

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester School District is reporting that the Manchester Police Department arrested an individual brandishing a firearm in the parking lot of Manchester Memorial High School at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday.

The school was placed briefly in “secure campus” mode, according to district spokesman Andrew Toland.

Lennartson/MPD

The suspect in question was identified as Tyson Lennartson, 18, who is not a student at the school. He was located at a nearby business shortly after the incident was reported.

He did not try to enter the school, and there are no further safety concerns at this time.

He has been charged with alleged disorderly conduct and criminal threatening.

The school was briefly placed in “secure campus” mode while the scene was being cleared by police and parents were notified. Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Chmiel stated that out of an abundance of caution, an increased police presence will be at the school for the remainder of the day.

Below is a statement released by the school shortly after the incident was resolved:

This morning, Manchester Police arrested an individual reportedly brandishing a firearm in the parking lot of Memorial High School. Several students reported the suspicious individual to the school. The SRO and Manchester Police were able to quickly locate and arrest the individual at a business off campus. While this incident was being processed, the school was briefly placed in secure campus mode; that was lifted as soon as the scene was cleared by police. The safety of our students and staff is always our utmost concern, and there is no tolerance for behaviors on our campuses that put anyone at risk. We will work to support Manchester Police as they investigate and the district team will provide additional support to Memorial, as needed. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an additional police presence at the school for the remainder of the day. We want to thank the students who brought this information forward, as well as the staff at Memorial who acted quickly to ensure the safety of all involved. Sincerely, Jennifer Chmiel, Ed.D, Superintendent of Schools

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.