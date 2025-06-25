    The Derryfield School announces Spring term honor roll

    MANCHESTER, NH – The Derryfield School recently released its Spring term honor roll for the 2025 school year. The Derryfield, founded in 1964, is an independent private college preparatory school for middle and high school-age students.

    Grad YearFirst NameLast NameHonor RollHometown
    2026NateBoudreauHonorsSalem
    2026WilliamCairnsHonorsManchester
    2027LukasGaffHonorsBedford
    2026CamilleGarciaHonorsMethuen
    2027BenjaminHazardHonorsBedford
    2025RileyHodgesHonorsMilford
    2028DuruInalpolatHonorsMerrimack
    2026BenLaFlammeHonorsCandia
    2026AlexanderMooreHonorsAmherst
    2027PhoebeO’Shaughnessy-WalshHonorsManchester
    2027Nhu NgocPhamHonorsManchester
    2028CharlesRousseauHonorsBedford
    2025AvikSinghHonorsLondonderry
    2026ShantyaSinghHonorsManchester
    2028SophiaStoneHonorsHollis
    2026AlistairWrightHonorsBedford
    2025KatarinaZiozeHonorsManchester
    2026AlmedinaAhmetovicHigh HonorsManchester
    2026AyobamiAlabiHigh HonorsDerry
    2027MadelynAlfonsoHigh HonorsRaymond
    2025Kimberly-PriscillaAmendahHigh HonorsManchester
    2027EthanAngusHigh HonorsPenacook
    2028NoahBarretoHigh HonorsBedford
    2027AthanasiosBevanHigh HonorsLondonderry
    2026VeraBlakeHigh HonorsHollis
    2025NoahBobotasHigh HonorsManchester
    2025GraceBonnemaHigh HonorsBradford
    2027KelsiBrembergHigh HonorsLitchfield
    2026EliseCataldoHigh HonorsHooksett
    2027DominickCerconeHigh HonorsRaymond
    2025DylanClyneHigh HonorsGoffstown
    2028RyanCohenHigh HonorsBedford
    2028CharlesDeckerHigh HonorsBedford
    2025MadisonDonahueHigh HonorsManchester
    2025LoganDyerHigh HonorsHampstead
    2027RowanEarleyHigh HonorsBedford
    2025LucieEmondHigh HonorsAmherst
    2027LiamEnglandHigh HonorsBow
    2026MadelanneGarceauHigh HonorsAtkinson
    2028DrakeGloverHigh HonorsBedford
    2025AshwiniGurungHigh HonorsHooksett
    2027JacksonHatfieldHigh HonorsWeare
    2025AdamHendersonHigh HonorsLondonderry
    2028MatthewHitchcockHigh HonorsManchester
    2028GraceHoweHigh HonorsGilmanton
    2026ConnorKeenanHigh HonorsNewfields
    2028IsaacKosakowskiHigh HonorsManchester
    2026EllaLaFlammeHigh HonorsCandia
    2028CaitlinLandeHigh HonorsBedford
    2028JacobLarsonHigh HonorsAmherst
    2025HannahLawsHigh HonorsWindham
    2026GraceLebiedzHigh HonorsAtkinson
    2026JackLewisHigh HonorsHollis
    2025StephanieLivingstonHigh HonorsMethuen
    2028FinleyLlewellynHigh HonorsAmherst
    2028AlexisMaiorinoHigh HonorsBow
    2027SamhithaMaradapuHigh HonorsManchester
    2027RyanMaxwellHigh HonorsPelham
    2027AlexMayHigh HonorsChichester
    2025AidanMoavenianHigh HonorsHollis
    2026PhilipMooreHigh HonorsAmherst
    2028SophiaMoulisHigh HonorsManchester
    2025NabhPatelHigh HonorsAuburn
    2028GracePorterHigh HonorsEpping
    2026MatthewPurnickescuHigh HonorsManchester
    2025ThomasRileeHigh HonorsBedford
    2028LiamRyanHigh HonorsConcord
    2025BrianaSanchez CamiloHigh HonorsLawrence
    2027EmmaSloperHigh HonorsLondonderry
    2025SarahStonakerHigh HonorsBedford
    2027TheodoreTruebeHigh HonorsCandia
    2027GianinaValinotiHigh HonorsExeter
    2027MelanieVargasHigh HonorsMethuen
    2026JosephWagnerHigh HonorsLondonderry
    2025AubreyWebbHigh HonorsAuburn
    2028AdamWillettHigh HonorsHudson
    2028KylieYueHigh HonorsBedford
    2026BrennanZieglerHigh HonorsPenacook
    2026DinaAdhikariHighest HonorsManchester
    2028DeepsunAdhikariHighest HonorsManchester
    2025JessicaAvalonHighest HonorsManchester
    2026AudreyBargerHighest HonorsWebster
    2025CarolineBarrettHighest HonorsBedford
    2026JeffreyBartlettHighest HonorsConcord
    2026BrennanBartoHighest HonorsBedford
    2028LeoraBartoliHighest HonorsBedford
    2028SoumyaBasnetHighest HonorsHooksett
    2026SafijaBecirovicHighest HonorsManchester
    2027KelseyBeekmanHighest HonorsBedford
    2028CharlotteBelangerHighest HonorsConcord
    2025AlexandraBensonHighest HonorsBedford
    2027ReeseBishopHighest HonorsAtkinson
    2026ConnorBradleyHighest HonorsWindham
    2026KieraBradleyHighest HonorsWindham
    2026SamuelBradleyHighest HonorsWindham
    2027TaylorBradleyHighest HonorsWindham
    2026EmmaBranchHighest HonorsGoffstown
    2025ChloeBrembergHighest HonorsLitchfield
    2026JohnBrownHighest HonorsAmherst
    2027ThiagoButeraHighest HonorsWindham
    2028JulianaCataldoHighest HonorsHooksett
    2025ClarkCayerHighest HonorsCandia
    2028AnabellaCeliaHighest HonorsManchester
    2026LiamCesarHighest HonorsAndover
    2025IsabelleChristianHighest HonorsHooksett
    2027MeganChuHighest HonorsNashua
    2027TalhaChughtaiHighest HonorsNashua
    2028FionaClyneHighest HonorsGoffstown
    2027FlynnCohenHighest HonorsBedford
    2025AlisonColeHighest HonorsWindham
    2026LindsayCollinsHighest HonorsBedford
    2025SophiaCorrentiHighest HonorsBedford
    2025WilliamDainiakHighest HonorsBedford
    2028AriDayHighest HonorsBedford
    2028SamarahDayHighest HonorsBedford
    2025MarkDell’OrfanoHighest HonorsBedford
    2027KaitlynDell’OrfanoHighest HonorsBedford
    2026IsabellaDevineHighest HonorsLondonderry
    2025BradyDoldoHighest HonorsBedford
    2028WanerDongHighest HonorsWindham
    2025NatalieDuncanHighest HonorsWindham
    2027LionelEdmonson IVHighest HonorsHooksett
    2028MaryamElsheikhHighest HonorsHooksett
    2027AndrewEmondHighest HonorsAmherst
    2025JacquelineFanburgHighest HonorsBedford
    2026SamehFazelatHighest HonorsBedford
    2028AnnaFazelatHighest HonorsBedford
    2025TiaFerdinandoHighest HonorsManchester
    2025IsabellaFernandesHighest HonorsWeare
    2025AmeliaFreundHighest HonorsHooksett
    2026EthanFriedburgHighest HonorsBedford
    2027CharlizeGarciaHighest HonorsMethuen
    2027LoganGarinHighest HonorsHollis
    2027WillowGaudreauHighest HonorsPortsmouth
    2025EricaGersonHighest HonorsBedford
    2027AliceGrahamHighest HonorsWindham
    2028BenjaminGrahamHighest HonorsWindham
    2026LieselGregorHighest HonorsWindham
    2026TateGregorHighest HonorsWindham
    2026MitchellGrunbeckHighest HonorsAmherst
    2026MarshallHartshornHighest HonorsWilton
    2026JahjaIbrakovicHighest HonorsManchester
    2025ElmaIslamovicHighest HonorsManchester
    2026PolaJankowskaHighest HonorsHollis
    2028TymonJankowskiHighest HonorsHollis
    2025ZechengJinHighest HonorsManchester
    2027ReinaJohnsonHighest HonorsNewfields
    2027SophiaJolieHighest HonorsRaymond
    2025RyanJukesHighest HonorsGoffstown
    2027AnjaliKatragaddaHighest HonorsManchester
    2026SamuelKellnerHighest HonorsHollis
    2027AngeliqueKenisonHighest HonorsNew Boston
    2026NewtonKershawHighest HonorsManchester
    2027ThomasKerwinHighest HonorsManchester
    2025LilyKfouryHighest HonorsBedford
    2026SofiaKoshyHighest HonorsGoffstown
    2028SamuelKrasnofHighest HonorsWindham
    2028SelmaKrušcicaHighest HonorsManchester
    2026AudreyLabbeHighest HonorsDerry
    2028MackenzieLacroixHighest HonorsManchester
    2025GraceLaliberteHighest HonorsAmherst
    2026AidanLamotheHighest HonorsManchester
    2026GarrettLandeHighest HonorsBedford
    2026ChloeLarsonHighest HonorsAmherst
    2026MaxwellLarsonHighest HonorsAmherst
    2028TitilayoLatinwoHighest HonorsManchester
    2025MeganLautieriHighest HonorsManchester
    2028SayaLecourtHighest HonorsBedford
    2028JaneLevesqueHighest HonorsHollis
    2028WilliamLicataHighest HonorsHopkinton
    2026MiloLinn-BoggsHighest HonorsWilton
    2025PiperLockeHighest HonorsLondonderry
    2025MeredithMacWilliamHighest HonorsManchester
    2027AidanMagnusHighest HonorsConcord
    2026IsabellaMaillouxHighest HonorsBedford
    2028AudreyMaloneHighest HonorsConcord
    2025CalebMayHighest HonorsChichester
    2027BreannaMcCabeHighest HonorsNew Ipswich
    2025KatelynMcCormickHighest HonorsChester
    2025KatherineMcGeeHighest HonorsNashua
    2027GenesisMendoza AlarconHighest HonorsManchester
    2027NellaMitchellHighest HonorsBedford
    2026GriffinMooreHighest HonorsAmherst
    2028AwaabMousaHighest HonorsManchester
    2025BriannaMurrayHighest HonorsNashua
    2027AnnyNajeHighest HonorsManchester
    2025KathrynNelsonHighest HonorsAmherst
    2026ChristinaNguyenHighest HonorsManchester
    2028SilasOliffHighest HonorsExeter
    2026JacobOlivieroHighest HonorsBedford
    2028CharlesOlsenHighest HonorsAuburn
    2025LilliannaOrkwisHighest HonorsSeabrook
    2027MadelynPaolinoHighest HonorsWindham
    2026TeaganPeabodyHighest HonorsPortsmouth
    2027AnaPerezHighest HonorsManchester
    2026CaseyPetersHighest HonorsRaymond
    2028AlexandroPierre PhilippeHighest HonorsManchester
    2025RobertProulxHighest HonorsBedford
    2027SarinaPunjabiHighest HonorsHollis
    2026FelixReadHighest HonorsStratham
    2026SawyerRobbinsHighest HonorsHopkinton
    2027EmmettRobbinsHighest HonorsHopkinton
    2027DanielRoyHighest HonorsAmherst
    2026MylesRozenHighest HonorsChester
    2027EmilySanchez TorrezHighest HonorsManchester
    2025FernandoSandovalHighest HonorsMethuen
    2026JuanSandovalHighest HonorsMethuen
    2026HelenSaundersHighest HonorsMerrimack
    2026EliScheinHighest HonorsBedford
    2027RimshaSeharHighest HonorsManchester
    2028EvelynSingerHighest HonorsManchester
    2027JuliaSmallHighest HonorsBedford
    2025AndrewSmithHighest HonorsSalem
    2027MadelynSolsoHighest HonorsDerry
    2028SawyerSpainHighest HonorsGilmanton
    2026AbigailStewardHighest HonorsBedford
    2027DaphneStewartHighest HonorsAmherst
    2028KatherineStonakerHighest HonorsBedford
    2026NormanStoneHighest HonorsBedford
    2026MargauxSzalHighest HonorsBow
    2025LydiaTaylorHighest HonorsManchester
    2027GeorgioTournasHighest HonorsManchester
    2027JonathanTownsendHighest HonorsManchester
    2028TylerTrachtenbergHighest HonorsAndover
    2025BenjaminTruebeHighest HonorsCandia
    2025AvishantUllalHighest HonorsHollis
    2028NikashUllalHighest HonorsHollis
    2028AnyaVaidyaHighest HonorsHooksett
    2028EllenVongHighest HonorsManchester
    2028ClaraWallace-FournierHighest HonorsChichester
    2027SadieWalshHighest HonorsHopkinton
    2028GeorgeWelshHighest HonorsManchester
    2028JuliaWhiteHighest HonorsManchester
    2028MarissaWuHighest HonorsBedford
    2025LucyYakolaHighest HonorsRye
    2028MogtabaYousifHighest HonorsManchester
    2025IpeksuYucelHighest HonorsLondonderry
    2026MouadYzzoghHighest HonorsHooksett
    2027EddieZhanHighest HonorsMerrimack
    2025YuchenZhangHighest HonorsManchester
    2027WilliamZhangHighest HonorsNashua
    2026XinyiZhouHighest HonorsMerrimack
    2027SophiaZiozeHighest HonorsManchester
    2028BenjaminZychHighest HonorsManchester

