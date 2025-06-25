The Derryfield School announces Spring term honor roll

MANCHESTER, NH – The Derryfield School recently released its Spring term honor roll for the 2025 school year. The Derryfield, founded in 1964, is an independent private college preparatory school for middle and high school-age students.

Grad Year First Name Last Name Honor Roll Hometown 2026 Nate Boudreau Honors Salem 2026 William Cairns Honors Manchester 2027 Lukas Gaff Honors Bedford 2026 Camille Garcia Honors Methuen 2027 Benjamin Hazard Honors Bedford 2025 Riley Hodges Honors Milford 2028 Duru Inalpolat Honors Merrimack 2026 Ben LaFlamme Honors Candia 2026 Alexander Moore Honors Amherst 2027 Phoebe O’Shaughnessy-Walsh Honors Manchester 2027 Nhu Ngoc Pham Honors Manchester 2028 Charles Rousseau Honors Bedford 2025 Avik Singh Honors Londonderry 2026 Shantya Singh Honors Manchester 2028 Sophia Stone Honors Hollis 2026 Alistair Wright Honors Bedford 2025 Katarina Zioze Honors Manchester 2026 Almedina Ahmetovic High Honors Manchester 2026 Ayobami Alabi High Honors Derry 2027 Madelyn Alfonso High Honors Raymond 2025 Kimberly-Priscilla Amendah High Honors Manchester 2027 Ethan Angus High Honors Penacook 2028 Noah Barreto High Honors Bedford 2027 Athanasios Bevan High Honors Londonderry 2026 Vera Blake High Honors Hollis 2025 Noah Bobotas High Honors Manchester 2025 Grace Bonnema High Honors Bradford 2027 Kelsi Bremberg High Honors Litchfield 2026 Elise Cataldo High Honors Hooksett 2027 Dominick Cercone High Honors Raymond 2025 Dylan Clyne High Honors Goffstown 2028 Ryan Cohen High Honors Bedford 2028 Charles Decker High Honors Bedford 2025 Madison Donahue High Honors Manchester 2025 Logan Dyer High Honors Hampstead 2027 Rowan Earley High Honors Bedford 2025 Lucie Emond High Honors Amherst 2027 Liam England High Honors Bow 2026 Madelanne Garceau High Honors Atkinson 2028 Drake Glover High Honors Bedford 2025 Ashwini Gurung High Honors Hooksett 2027 Jackson Hatfield High Honors Weare 2025 Adam Henderson High Honors Londonderry 2028 Matthew Hitchcock High Honors Manchester 2028 Grace Howe High Honors Gilmanton 2026 Connor Keenan High Honors Newfields 2028 Isaac Kosakowski High Honors Manchester 2026 Ella LaFlamme High Honors Candia 2028 Caitlin Lande High Honors Bedford 2028 Jacob Larson High Honors Amherst 2025 Hannah Laws High Honors Windham 2026 Grace Lebiedz High Honors Atkinson 2026 Jack Lewis High Honors Hollis 2025 Stephanie Livingston High Honors Methuen 2028 Finley Llewellyn High Honors Amherst 2028 Alexis Maiorino High Honors Bow 2027 Samhitha Maradapu High Honors Manchester 2027 Ryan Maxwell High Honors Pelham 2027 Alex May High Honors Chichester 2025 Aidan Moavenian High Honors Hollis 2026 Philip Moore High Honors Amherst 2028 Sophia Moulis High Honors Manchester 2025 Nabh Patel High Honors Auburn 2028 Grace Porter High Honors Epping 2026 Matthew Purnickescu High Honors Manchester 2025 Thomas Rilee High Honors Bedford 2028 Liam Ryan High Honors Concord 2025 Briana Sanchez Camilo High Honors Lawrence 2027 Emma Sloper High Honors Londonderry 2025 Sarah Stonaker High Honors Bedford 2027 Theodore Truebe High Honors Candia 2027 Gianina Valinoti High Honors Exeter 2027 Melanie Vargas High Honors Methuen 2026 Joseph Wagner High Honors Londonderry 2025 Aubrey Webb High Honors Auburn 2028 Adam Willett High Honors Hudson 2028 Kylie Yue High Honors Bedford 2026 Brennan Ziegler High Honors Penacook 2026 Dina Adhikari Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Deepsun Adhikari Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Jessica Avalon Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Audrey Barger Highest Honors Webster 2025 Caroline Barrett Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Jeffrey Bartlett Highest Honors Concord 2026 Brennan Barto Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Leora Bartoli Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Soumya Basnet Highest Honors Hooksett 2026 Safija Becirovic Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Kelsey Beekman Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Charlotte Belanger Highest Honors Concord 2025 Alexandra Benson Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Reese Bishop Highest Honors Atkinson 2026 Connor Bradley Highest Honors Windham 2026 Kiera Bradley Highest Honors Windham 2026 Samuel Bradley Highest Honors Windham 2027 Taylor Bradley Highest Honors Windham 2026 Emma Branch Highest Honors Goffstown 2025 Chloe Bremberg Highest Honors Litchfield 2026 John Brown Highest Honors Amherst 2027 Thiago Butera Highest Honors Windham 2028 Juliana Cataldo Highest Honors Hooksett 2025 Clark Cayer Highest Honors Candia 2028 Anabella Celia Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Liam Cesar Highest Honors Andover 2025 Isabelle Christian Highest Honors Hooksett 2027 Megan Chu Highest Honors Nashua 2027 Talha Chughtai Highest Honors Nashua 2028 Fiona Clyne Highest Honors Goffstown 2027 Flynn Cohen Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Alison Cole Highest Honors Windham 2026 Lindsay Collins Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Sophia Correnti Highest Honors Bedford 2025 William Dainiak Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Ari Day Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Samarah Day Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Mark Dell’Orfano Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Kaitlyn Dell’Orfano Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Isabella Devine Highest Honors Londonderry 2025 Brady Doldo Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Waner Dong Highest Honors Windham 2025 Natalie Duncan Highest Honors Windham 2027 Lionel Edmonson IV Highest Honors Hooksett 2028 Maryam Elsheikh Highest Honors Hooksett 2027 Andrew Emond Highest Honors Amherst 2025 Jacqueline Fanburg Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Sameh Fazelat Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Anna Fazelat Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Tia Ferdinando Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Isabella Fernandes Highest Honors Weare 2025 Amelia Freund Highest Honors Hooksett 2026 Ethan Friedburg Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Charlize Garcia Highest Honors Methuen 2027 Logan Garin Highest Honors Hollis 2027 Willow Gaudreau Highest Honors Portsmouth 2025 Erica Gerson Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Alice Graham Highest Honors Windham 2028 Benjamin Graham Highest Honors Windham 2026 Liesel Gregor Highest Honors Windham 2026 Tate Gregor Highest Honors Windham 2026 Mitchell Grunbeck Highest Honors Amherst 2026 Marshall Hartshorn Highest Honors Wilton 2026 Jahja Ibrakovic Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Elma Islamovic Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Pola Jankowska Highest Honors Hollis 2028 Tymon Jankowski Highest Honors Hollis 2025 Zecheng Jin Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Reina Johnson Highest Honors Newfields 2027 Sophia Jolie Highest Honors Raymond 2025 Ryan Jukes Highest Honors Goffstown 2027 Anjali Katragadda Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Samuel Kellner Highest Honors Hollis 2027 Angelique Kenison Highest Honors New Boston 2026 Newton Kershaw Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Thomas Kerwin Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Lily Kfoury Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Sofia Koshy Highest Honors Goffstown 2028 Samuel Krasnof Highest Honors Windham 2028 Selma Krušcica Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Audrey Labbe Highest Honors Derry 2028 Mackenzie Lacroix Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Grace Laliberte Highest Honors Amherst 2026 Aidan Lamothe Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Garrett Lande Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Chloe Larson Highest Honors Amherst 2026 Maxwell Larson Highest Honors Amherst 2028 Titilayo Latinwo Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Megan Lautieri Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Saya Lecourt Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Jane Levesque Highest Honors Hollis 2028 William Licata Highest Honors Hopkinton 2026 Milo Linn-Boggs Highest Honors Wilton 2025 Piper Locke Highest Honors Londonderry 2025 Meredith MacWilliam Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Aidan Magnus Highest Honors Concord 2026 Isabella Mailloux Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Audrey Malone Highest Honors Concord 2025 Caleb May Highest Honors Chichester 2027 Breanna McCabe Highest Honors New Ipswich 2025 Katelyn McCormick Highest Honors Chester 2025 Katherine McGee Highest Honors Nashua 2027 Genesis Mendoza Alarcon Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Nella Mitchell Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Griffin Moore Highest Honors Amherst 2028 Awaab Mousa Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Brianna Murray Highest Honors Nashua 2027 Anny Naje Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Kathryn Nelson Highest Honors Amherst 2026 Christina Nguyen Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Silas Oliff Highest Honors Exeter 2026 Jacob Oliviero Highest Honors Bedford 2028 Charles Olsen Highest Honors Auburn 2025 Lillianna Orkwis Highest Honors Seabrook 2027 Madelyn Paolino Highest Honors Windham 2026 Teagan Peabody Highest Honors Portsmouth 2027 Ana Perez Highest Honors Manchester 2026 Casey Peters Highest Honors Raymond 2028 Alexandro Pierre Philippe Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Robert Proulx Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Sarina Punjabi Highest Honors Hollis 2026 Felix Read Highest Honors Stratham 2026 Sawyer Robbins Highest Honors Hopkinton 2027 Emmett Robbins Highest Honors Hopkinton 2027 Daniel Roy Highest Honors Amherst 2026 Myles Rozen Highest Honors Chester 2027 Emily Sanchez Torrez Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Fernando Sandoval Highest Honors Methuen 2026 Juan Sandoval Highest Honors Methuen 2026 Helen Saunders Highest Honors Merrimack 2026 Eli Schein Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Rimsha Sehar Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Evelyn Singer Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Julia Small Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Andrew Smith Highest Honors Salem 2027 Madelyn Solso Highest Honors Derry 2028 Sawyer Spain Highest Honors Gilmanton 2026 Abigail Steward Highest Honors Bedford 2027 Daphne Stewart Highest Honors Amherst 2028 Katherine Stonaker Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Norman Stone Highest Honors Bedford 2026 Margaux Szal Highest Honors Bow 2025 Lydia Taylor Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Georgio Tournas Highest Honors Manchester 2027 Jonathan Townsend Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Tyler Trachtenberg Highest Honors Andover 2025 Benjamin Truebe Highest Honors Candia 2025 Avishant Ullal Highest Honors Hollis 2028 Nikash Ullal Highest Honors Hollis 2028 Anya Vaidya Highest Honors Hooksett 2028 Ellen Vong Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Clara Wallace-Fournier Highest Honors Chichester 2027 Sadie Walsh Highest Honors Hopkinton 2028 George Welsh Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Julia White Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Marissa Wu Highest Honors Bedford 2025 Lucy Yakola Highest Honors Rye 2028 Mogtaba Yousif Highest Honors Manchester 2025 Ipeksu Yucel Highest Honors Londonderry 2026 Mouad Yzzogh Highest Honors Hooksett 2027 Eddie Zhan Highest Honors Merrimack 2025 Yuchen Zhang Highest Honors Manchester 2027 William Zhang Highest Honors Nashua 2026 Xinyi Zhou Highest Honors Merrimack 2027 Sophia Zioze Highest Honors Manchester 2028 Benjamin Zych Highest Honors Manchester