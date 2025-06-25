The Derryfield School announces Spring term honor roll

MANCHESTER, NH – The Derryfield School recently released its Spring term honor roll for the 2025 school year. The Derryfield, founded in 1964, is an independent private college preparatory school for middle and high school-age students.
|Grad Year
|First Name
|Last Name
|Honor Roll
|Hometown
|2026
|Nate
|Boudreau
|Honors
|Salem
|2026
|William
|Cairns
|Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Lukas
|Gaff
|Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Camille
|Garcia
|Honors
|Methuen
|2027
|Benjamin
|Hazard
|Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Riley
|Hodges
|Honors
|Milford
|2028
|Duru
|Inalpolat
|Honors
|Merrimack
|2026
|Ben
|LaFlamme
|Honors
|Candia
|2026
|Alexander
|Moore
|Honors
|Amherst
|2027
|Phoebe
|O’Shaughnessy-Walsh
|Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Nhu Ngoc
|Pham
|Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Charles
|Rousseau
|Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Avik
|Singh
|Honors
|Londonderry
|2026
|Shantya
|Singh
|Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Sophia
|Stone
|Honors
|Hollis
|2026
|Alistair
|Wright
|Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Katarina
|Zioze
|Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Almedina
|Ahmetovic
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Ayobami
|Alabi
|High Honors
|Derry
|2027
|Madelyn
|Alfonso
|High Honors
|Raymond
|2025
|Kimberly-Priscilla
|Amendah
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Ethan
|Angus
|High Honors
|Penacook
|2028
|Noah
|Barreto
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Athanasios
|Bevan
|High Honors
|Londonderry
|2026
|Vera
|Blake
|High Honors
|Hollis
|2025
|Noah
|Bobotas
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Grace
|Bonnema
|High Honors
|Bradford
|2027
|Kelsi
|Bremberg
|High Honors
|Litchfield
|2026
|Elise
|Cataldo
|High Honors
|Hooksett
|2027
|Dominick
|Cercone
|High Honors
|Raymond
|2025
|Dylan
|Clyne
|High Honors
|Goffstown
|2028
|Ryan
|Cohen
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Charles
|Decker
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Madison
|Donahue
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Logan
|Dyer
|High Honors
|Hampstead
|2027
|Rowan
|Earley
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Lucie
|Emond
|High Honors
|Amherst
|2027
|Liam
|England
|High Honors
|Bow
|2026
|Madelanne
|Garceau
|High Honors
|Atkinson
|2028
|Drake
|Glover
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Ashwini
|Gurung
|High Honors
|Hooksett
|2027
|Jackson
|Hatfield
|High Honors
|Weare
|2025
|Adam
|Henderson
|High Honors
|Londonderry
|2028
|Matthew
|Hitchcock
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Grace
|Howe
|High Honors
|Gilmanton
|2026
|Connor
|Keenan
|High Honors
|Newfields
|2028
|Isaac
|Kosakowski
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Ella
|LaFlamme
|High Honors
|Candia
|2028
|Caitlin
|Lande
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Jacob
|Larson
|High Honors
|Amherst
|2025
|Hannah
|Laws
|High Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Grace
|Lebiedz
|High Honors
|Atkinson
|2026
|Jack
|Lewis
|High Honors
|Hollis
|2025
|Stephanie
|Livingston
|High Honors
|Methuen
|2028
|Finley
|Llewellyn
|High Honors
|Amherst
|2028
|Alexis
|Maiorino
|High Honors
|Bow
|2027
|Samhitha
|Maradapu
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Ryan
|Maxwell
|High Honors
|Pelham
|2027
|Alex
|May
|High Honors
|Chichester
|2025
|Aidan
|Moavenian
|High Honors
|Hollis
|2026
|Philip
|Moore
|High Honors
|Amherst
|2028
|Sophia
|Moulis
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Nabh
|Patel
|High Honors
|Auburn
|2028
|Grace
|Porter
|High Honors
|Epping
|2026
|Matthew
|Purnickescu
|High Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Thomas
|Rilee
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Liam
|Ryan
|High Honors
|Concord
|2025
|Briana
|Sanchez Camilo
|High Honors
|Lawrence
|2027
|Emma
|Sloper
|High Honors
|Londonderry
|2025
|Sarah
|Stonaker
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Theodore
|Truebe
|High Honors
|Candia
|2027
|Gianina
|Valinoti
|High Honors
|Exeter
|2027
|Melanie
|Vargas
|High Honors
|Methuen
|2026
|Joseph
|Wagner
|High Honors
|Londonderry
|2025
|Aubrey
|Webb
|High Honors
|Auburn
|2028
|Adam
|Willett
|High Honors
|Hudson
|2028
|Kylie
|Yue
|High Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Brennan
|Ziegler
|High Honors
|Penacook
|2026
|Dina
|Adhikari
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Deepsun
|Adhikari
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Jessica
|Avalon
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Audrey
|Barger
|Highest Honors
|Webster
|2025
|Caroline
|Barrett
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Jeffrey
|Bartlett
|Highest Honors
|Concord
|2026
|Brennan
|Barto
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Leora
|Bartoli
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Soumya
|Basnet
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2026
|Safija
|Becirovic
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Kelsey
|Beekman
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Charlotte
|Belanger
|Highest Honors
|Concord
|2025
|Alexandra
|Benson
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Reese
|Bishop
|Highest Honors
|Atkinson
|2026
|Connor
|Bradley
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Kiera
|Bradley
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Samuel
|Bradley
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2027
|Taylor
|Bradley
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Emma
|Branch
|Highest Honors
|Goffstown
|2025
|Chloe
|Bremberg
|Highest Honors
|Litchfield
|2026
|John
|Brown
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2027
|Thiago
|Butera
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2028
|Juliana
|Cataldo
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2025
|Clark
|Cayer
|Highest Honors
|Candia
|2028
|Anabella
|Celia
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Liam
|Cesar
|Highest Honors
|Andover
|2025
|Isabelle
|Christian
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2027
|Megan
|Chu
|Highest Honors
|Nashua
|2027
|Talha
|Chughtai
|Highest Honors
|Nashua
|2028
|Fiona
|Clyne
|Highest Honors
|Goffstown
|2027
|Flynn
|Cohen
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Alison
|Cole
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Lindsay
|Collins
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Sophia
|Correnti
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|William
|Dainiak
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Ari
|Day
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Samarah
|Day
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Mark
|Dell’Orfano
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Kaitlyn
|Dell’Orfano
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Isabella
|Devine
|Highest Honors
|Londonderry
|2025
|Brady
|Doldo
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Waner
|Dong
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2025
|Natalie
|Duncan
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2027
|Lionel
|Edmonson IV
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2028
|Maryam
|Elsheikh
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2027
|Andrew
|Emond
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2025
|Jacqueline
|Fanburg
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Sameh
|Fazelat
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Anna
|Fazelat
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Tia
|Ferdinando
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Isabella
|Fernandes
|Highest Honors
|Weare
|2025
|Amelia
|Freund
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2026
|Ethan
|Friedburg
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Charlize
|Garcia
|Highest Honors
|Methuen
|2027
|Logan
|Garin
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2027
|Willow
|Gaudreau
|Highest Honors
|Portsmouth
|2025
|Erica
|Gerson
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Alice
|Graham
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2028
|Benjamin
|Graham
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Liesel
|Gregor
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Tate
|Gregor
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Mitchell
|Grunbeck
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2026
|Marshall
|Hartshorn
|Highest Honors
|Wilton
|2026
|Jahja
|Ibrakovic
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Elma
|Islamovic
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Pola
|Jankowska
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2028
|Tymon
|Jankowski
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2025
|Zecheng
|Jin
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Reina
|Johnson
|Highest Honors
|Newfields
|2027
|Sophia
|Jolie
|Highest Honors
|Raymond
|2025
|Ryan
|Jukes
|Highest Honors
|Goffstown
|2027
|Anjali
|Katragadda
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Samuel
|Kellner
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2027
|Angelique
|Kenison
|Highest Honors
|New Boston
|2026
|Newton
|Kershaw
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Thomas
|Kerwin
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Lily
|Kfoury
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Sofia
|Koshy
|Highest Honors
|Goffstown
|2028
|Samuel
|Krasnof
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2028
|Selma
|Krušcica
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Audrey
|Labbe
|Highest Honors
|Derry
|2028
|Mackenzie
|Lacroix
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Grace
|Laliberte
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2026
|Aidan
|Lamothe
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Garrett
|Lande
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Chloe
|Larson
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2026
|Maxwell
|Larson
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2028
|Titilayo
|Latinwo
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Megan
|Lautieri
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Saya
|Lecourt
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Jane
|Levesque
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2028
|William
|Licata
|Highest Honors
|Hopkinton
|2026
|Milo
|Linn-Boggs
|Highest Honors
|Wilton
|2025
|Piper
|Locke
|Highest Honors
|Londonderry
|2025
|Meredith
|MacWilliam
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Aidan
|Magnus
|Highest Honors
|Concord
|2026
|Isabella
|Mailloux
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Audrey
|Malone
|Highest Honors
|Concord
|2025
|Caleb
|May
|Highest Honors
|Chichester
|2027
|Breanna
|McCabe
|Highest Honors
|New Ipswich
|2025
|Katelyn
|McCormick
|Highest Honors
|Chester
|2025
|Katherine
|McGee
|Highest Honors
|Nashua
|2027
|Genesis
|Mendoza Alarcon
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Nella
|Mitchell
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Griffin
|Moore
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2028
|Awaab
|Mousa
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Brianna
|Murray
|Highest Honors
|Nashua
|2027
|Anny
|Naje
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Kathryn
|Nelson
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2026
|Christina
|Nguyen
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Silas
|Oliff
|Highest Honors
|Exeter
|2026
|Jacob
|Oliviero
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2028
|Charles
|Olsen
|Highest Honors
|Auburn
|2025
|Lillianna
|Orkwis
|Highest Honors
|Seabrook
|2027
|Madelyn
|Paolino
|Highest Honors
|Windham
|2026
|Teagan
|Peabody
|Highest Honors
|Portsmouth
|2027
|Ana
|Perez
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2026
|Casey
|Peters
|Highest Honors
|Raymond
|2028
|Alexandro
|Pierre Philippe
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Robert
|Proulx
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Sarina
|Punjabi
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2026
|Felix
|Read
|Highest Honors
|Stratham
|2026
|Sawyer
|Robbins
|Highest Honors
|Hopkinton
|2027
|Emmett
|Robbins
|Highest Honors
|Hopkinton
|2027
|Daniel
|Roy
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2026
|Myles
|Rozen
|Highest Honors
|Chester
|2027
|Emily
|Sanchez Torrez
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Fernando
|Sandoval
|Highest Honors
|Methuen
|2026
|Juan
|Sandoval
|Highest Honors
|Methuen
|2026
|Helen
|Saunders
|Highest Honors
|Merrimack
|2026
|Eli
|Schein
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Rimsha
|Sehar
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Evelyn
|Singer
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Julia
|Small
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Andrew
|Smith
|Highest Honors
|Salem
|2027
|Madelyn
|Solso
|Highest Honors
|Derry
|2028
|Sawyer
|Spain
|Highest Honors
|Gilmanton
|2026
|Abigail
|Steward
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2027
|Daphne
|Stewart
|Highest Honors
|Amherst
|2028
|Katherine
|Stonaker
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Norman
|Stone
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2026
|Margaux
|Szal
|Highest Honors
|Bow
|2025
|Lydia
|Taylor
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Georgio
|Tournas
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|Jonathan
|Townsend
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Tyler
|Trachtenberg
|Highest Honors
|Andover
|2025
|Benjamin
|Truebe
|Highest Honors
|Candia
|2025
|Avishant
|Ullal
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2028
|Nikash
|Ullal
|Highest Honors
|Hollis
|2028
|Anya
|Vaidya
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2028
|Ellen
|Vong
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Clara
|Wallace-Fournier
|Highest Honors
|Chichester
|2027
|Sadie
|Walsh
|Highest Honors
|Hopkinton
|2028
|George
|Welsh
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Julia
|White
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Marissa
|Wu
|Highest Honors
|Bedford
|2025
|Lucy
|Yakola
|Highest Honors
|Rye
|2028
|Mogtaba
|Yousif
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2025
|Ipeksu
|Yucel
|Highest Honors
|Londonderry
|2026
|Mouad
|Yzzogh
|Highest Honors
|Hooksett
|2027
|Eddie
|Zhan
|Highest Honors
|Merrimack
|2025
|Yuchen
|Zhang
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2027
|William
|Zhang
|Highest Honors
|Nashua
|2026
|Xinyi
|Zhou
|Highest Honors
|Merrimack
|2027
|Sophia
|Zioze
|Highest Honors
|Manchester
|2028
|Benjamin
|Zych
|Highest Honors
|Manchester