The Elliot: First in Southern NH offering new robotic lung biopsy technology for earlier cancer diagnosis and treatment

Elliot Health System announces that its thoracic surgery program now offers minimally invasive robotic-assisted lung biopsies, also known as bronchoscopy, using the Intuitive Ion robot. This new technology allows thoracic surgeons to navigate through airways in the lungs to reach potentially cancerous nodules that are detected in a CT scan. The Ion makes it possible to precisely biopsy nodules in the earliest stages, rather than patients needing to wait for biopsy until later when a cancer could develop or having to undergo major surgery for a biopsy.

“The earlier cancer is found, the better chance of beating it. This new robotic-assisted technology helps those who need it to get a diagnosis sooner, allowing them to start treatment earlier. Ion robot allows us to use a type of GPS to find our way through the lungs to even the smallest, most remote nodules using thin, flexible catheter. We can biopsy and even stage a cancer at the same time,” said Dr. Curtis Quinn, thoracic surgeon with The Elliot. “Our thoracic surgery program continues to bring the latest, most advanced equipment to our patients—we are making these investments and continuing to innovate in order to help our patients live healthier, longer lives. This new robot paired with our low-dose CT scans and robotic surgical technology are making incredible strides in the fight against lung cancer.”

To learn about the thoracic surgery program The Elliot, visit our website. For details about the Ion robot, visit the Intuitive website.

Elliot Health System is a non-profit organization firmly rooted in our community, serving the healthcare needs of patients since 1890. More at ElliotHospital.org.

Medical Matters provides you with expert tips and information on today’s health topics. For questions or comments, please contact contributions@solutionhealth.org.