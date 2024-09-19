The Elliot leads in New Hampshire with use of Lava® Liquid Embolic System

Dr. Vibhor Wadhwa, MD, interventional radiologist with Southern New Hampshire Radiology Consultants at Elliot Hospital. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce today that it is the first in New Hampshire to use the LAVA® Liquid Embolic System by Sirtex Medical (“Sirtex”). The LAVA system is designed to stop blood flow in targeted blood vessels. It is the first and only liquid embolic approved for the treatment of peripheral vascular hemorrhage. This use of LAVA® was successfully completed by Vibhor Wadhwa, MD, interventional radiologist with Southern New Hampshire Radiology Consultants at Elliot Hospital.

“I was referred a patient with a benign kidney tumor, called angiomyolipoma, which has a high risk of spontaneous bleeding. The treatment in these cases is usually performed in interventional radiology by injecting very small particles into the artery supplying the tumor—embolization—and thereby stopping the blood flow. However, this patient had a unique condition that precluded me from using small particles, because it can cause serious complication called pulmonary embolism, which can be fatal,” said Dr. Wadhwa. “Because of this unique scenario, I decided to use a liquid embolic to treat this tumor. I was able to successfully perform a controlled and successful embolization using LAVA® liquid embolic system. The availability of LAVA® at The Elliot meant the patient received the much-needed treatment closer to home. Otherwise, they would have had to travel for this essential care.”

Continued innovation and adapting to use leading edge healthcare technology are a priority at The Elliot. LAVA® is one example of this commitment to continued enhancement of patient care.

Sirtex Medical received FDA approval of the LAVA® Liquid Embolic System in October of 2023.

Learn more about The Elliot’s interventional radiology services at ElliotHospital.org/IR.