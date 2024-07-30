The Soapbox: A Call for Representation

O P I N I O N

As I look at the current state of politics in New Hampshire, I’m disheartened by the party-centric approach that prioritizes some sense of loyalty over people’s needs. It seems the only time we see an attempt at true change is when something drastic happens. Then people assemble and demand change. It’s time we be proactive rather than reactive.

That’s why I’ve decided to run for House Representative as an independent candidate, unaffiliated to any political parties. I thought long and hard about party affiliation before filing for candidacy. There just wasn’t enough that I agreed on with either Republicans or Democrats to affiliate myself with them.

I embarked on the trail to collect signatures from registered voters. I’ve heard various reasons from the people not willing to give me a signature (just to get on the ballot).

Of all the reasons, there wasn’t any good enough to prevent me from being on the ballot. Yet this is what my candidacy is dependent upon. This is not how we get diversity and inclusivity.

Nonetheless, I decided on the path less traveled in hopes of changing the narrative. Growing up in my community, I’ve seen firsthand how marginalized voices are ignored and dismissed time and again. I’ve experienced it myself too many times to count. I know I’m not alone in facing these adversities. There are countless individuals and groups who feel silenced, overlooked, and underrepresented. Countless more who have given up hope and just accept things as they are. Getting no resolve, having no way out, and nowhere to go. It’s time for real change. We need to be included in the conversations that are impacting our lives directly or indirectly. We need a seat at the table!

My campaign is built on three core values: equality, which means inclusivity and diversity; justice from abuse of power; and representation of all who have been looked down on and judged by society. I believe that every person deserves equal opportunities, regardless of their background or circumstances. I believe that justice should be served with compassion and empathy, not just punishment. And I believe that representation matters – that our leaders should reflect the diversity of our communities and truly understand our struggles.

As an independent candidate, I’m not beholden to party politics or special interests. This isn’t politics to me, it’s not a game, this is real life. I’m free to listen to my community, to amplify their voices, and to fight for their needs. My platform is built on lived experience, not theoretical policies or party ideologies. I believe that is the critical piece we have been missing all along. Who better to speak on what would best serve a marginalized community than one who has been marginalized their whole life?

I know I’m not perfect, nor will I ever be, and I don’t have all the answers. But I’m willing to listen, to learn, and to work tirelessly for the people I represent. It’s time for a new kind of leadership that prioritizes people over party and authenticity over ideology. All candidates are for the people when they want your vote. But what happens once they have it? I’ll let you answer that.

Join me on this journey toward a more just and equitable New Hampshire. Let’s build a better, more inclusive future together! Click the link to get me on the ballot.

Griseliz Glenn lives in Manchester and is running for NH State Rep.

