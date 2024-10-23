The Soapbox: Choose classic liberalism

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Most Americans describe themselves as socially tolerant and fiscally responsible. “Live and let live” has always been our gold standard, and keeping our neighbors and government out of our lives as much as possible has always been the goal.

Today, no political party stands for the fundamental liberal values that we claim to support.

Values like… personal liberty and agency; pluralism and the dynamism of many points of view; dignity and equal rights for ALL persons; divided and limited government, with as few as possible restrictions on our lives; self-defense and the right to do what you want with your own property and life, as long as you aren’t violating someone else’s rights; social, political, and economic freedom.

Classic liberalism led to the freest and most prosperous nation the world has ever seen, but today, its values are being abandoned in favor of populism and isolationism; of nannyism and increasing regulation. And both major parties are focused more on one another than on our pressing issues.

Many people are retreating from the political process. Others are giving into rage and blaming “the other”. Still others are silently fuming and grimly voting “against” in every election.

I think we can do better than that, because I believe in America and what she stands for.

I choose hope, and a future that matches our best vision and ideals.

I choose liberal values, and the America they stand for.

I choose Liberalism and the NH Classic Liberal Party.

Join us.

Daryl D’Angelo

Amherst