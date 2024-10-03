The Soapbox: Craig is not qualified to be governor

O P I N I O N

When Joyce Craig was Mayor, everyone watched in horror as highway underpasses and tent cities throughout the city became scenes of absolute bedlam. Craig allowed our city streets to become a revolving door for violent criminals to terrorize our neighborhoods, families could no longer enjoy the city parks, and no one felt safe in the downtown area. Joyce Craig was a “do nothing” mayor and the Queen City paid dearly for it.

Now, Democrat State Representatives claim that this, absolute failure of a former mayor, is qualified to be governor. But the truth is that Craig’s lackadaisical style of leadership will run New Hampshire into the ground like she did with Manchester.

To ensure that Joyce Craig’s Manchester mayhem does not turn statewide, we must rally behind the Republican Contract with New Hampshire to strengthen law enforcement and complete the bail reform process. Democrats’ policies of defunding the police and cashless bail wreaked havoc on our city and we must say, “no more!” for the good of our own safety.

We cannot trust those who transformed Manchester from the Queen City into the Tent City, to be in charge of our public safety, much less to safeguard our state. I urge all of our fellow Granite Staters to join me in rejecting the irresponsible, dangerous, and destructive agenda of Joyce Craig and Democrat State Representatives.On November 5th, vote for Republican State Representatives and Kelly Ayotte to ensure New Hampshire remains safe, prosperous, and free.

Brian Cole lives in Manchester and represents Hillsborough 26 (Ward 7) in the New Hampshire House of Representatives