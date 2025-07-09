The Soapbox: ‘HB 10 isn’t the Trojan Horse your editorial makes it out to be’

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Written in response to this opinion piece on HB 10 published June 23:

HB 10 isn’t the Trojan Horse the editorial makes it out to be. Rather than a blunt instrument for censorship or a “search for blame,” it’s a practical, transparent framework that codifies what many New Hampshire schools already do. The editorial leans on hyperbolic comparisons to Mao’s Red Guards and dire predictions of courtroom overload, but HB 10 explicitly cross-references FERPA and state child-welfare statutes to protect student privacy and high-need populations. It doesn’t create a radical new private right of action or strip teachers of discretion; it simply empowers parents with a clear “parental access plan,” spelling out how to review curricula, health screenings and evaluations.

Critics warn that HB 10 will endanger LGBTQ+ youth or abuse survivors. In reality, nothing in the law overrides existing confidentiality requirements or mandatory-reporting protections — instead it reinforces them by defining “important information” in context and setting due-process steps before any employee discipline. Teachers won’t be dragged into unpaid leave on a whim; the bill requires internal reviews, evidentiary thresholds and procedural safeguards before any sanction.

For students, the benefits are plain: stronger home-school communication builds trust, increases engagement and reinforces learning. When parents can see what’s taught—Hamlet, trig tangents or sex ed—they become partners in the educational journey, not adversaries. This collaboration boosts student confidence, reduces surprises and encourages shared accountability for achievement.

Parents gain certainty: no more “inadvertent” shut-outs or opaque decision-making. They know where to find lesson plans online, how to request meetings and what channels exist for resolving disputes. Taxpayers win too, because disputes are funneled through the Department of Education first, reducing frivolous lawsuits and preserving district resources for classrooms.

Teachers should embrace HB 10 as a roadmap, not a roadblock. Clear guidelines on parental notifications free educators from guesswork, foster stronger community ties and pre-empt conflict by laying everything out in writing. Rather than fighting transparency, teachers can lead it—using the law as a scaffold for richer family engagement and a shared mission: giving every New Hampshire child the tools to thrive.

Doug Robinson is a hard-working loving caring and compassionate husband, father and grandpa.

Beg to differ? Agree to disagree? Comment below using our DISQUS app. Want a turn on The Soapbox? Send submissions for consideration to [email protected] , subject line: The Soapbox.