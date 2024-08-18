The Soapbox: I’m running for State Senate to give voice to those who feel silenced

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Why am I running for NH State Senate?

I am often asked that. My answer, the full answer, is a bit long, but I hope you’ll indulge me and read on.

The short and simple version is: Having served as an Alderman and State Representative in Manchester, I believe I can make a difference.

Now here’s the full version. My journey to this point has been, I think, far from typical.

When my younger brother and I were just 2 and 3 years old, we were walking the streets of Manchester’s West Side with our mother. This was not a casual stroll, but because we were homeless. We had lost our subsidized housing. The police picked us up, our mother was placed in the ‘county farm’ in Goffstown, and my brother and I were taken to St. Peter’s Orphanage on Manchester’s West Side.

Pat and Mickey Long

Our mother was allowed to visit us on Sundays. She would walk about three miles to St. Peter’s to pick us up. We’d stop at the local gas station on Kelly Street for an orange soda and then walk another couple of miles to Victory Park. At the park, we would share our soda and a few precious moments together. I will always remember that my mother was turned away from countless restaurants simply for asking for water for us boys. She was homeless.

At 16, I was returned my mother’s custody; however, by then she suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. As a 16-year-old boy, her inability to parent me adequately simply meant greater freedom for me. Rest assured, I paid for this in my 20s!

Fortunately, I was coaxed to finish my education at West High School and earned my GED. I joined Ironworkers Local #7 and worked my way up to serve as a business manager for the union. As business manager, I found that I liked tackling the challenges that came my way. I liked the problem-solving aspect and creating policy that worked for everyone.

At age 50, I ran for Alderman in Ward 3 and won. The following year, with Obama running for office, I wanted to be part of the wave of change. That year, I was sworn in as a State Representative. I found that having “Alderman” or “Representative” in front of my name allowed me to help more people.

My experience enables me to give voice to those who feel silenced. I seek out people who aren’t being heard and ask how I can help. As a member and vice-chair of the Children and Family Law Committee, I advocate for children, families, and parents. I look for tools to help parents become better parents, to raise stronger children and whenever possible, keep families together.

I know this is a lot to take in. So why share it? I want you to understand where I’m coming from when I advocate for better mental health care, safer environments, better housing, and stronger voices for our children. When I talk about “affordable housing,” it’s not just a policy point—it’s a personal reality. I know firsthand how crucial safe, stable, and affordable housing is.

Today, I am asking you for your vote on September 10 to allow me to serve as your next State Senator.

Pat Long currently serves as an Alderman and State Representative representing Ward 3. He has also served on Manchester’s Board of School Committee.