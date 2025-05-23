The Soapbox: Let met tell you why Senate Bill 13 is a terrible bill

O P I N I O N

The NH Senate will soon vote on SB 13, denying legal immigrants with pending asylum cases the right to apply for or to renew a NH driver license until they have received permanent residency or green card. This is a terrible bill. Let me tell you why.

John commutes 30 miles each day to work in a factory where he inspects fire hoses. Since he arrived, the factory has met and even exceeded every quota. John provides a model of work ethic and organization to younger employees.

If SB 13 passes, John will have to give up his job or drive illegally. His work contributes to our local economy and to the Social Security fund, which he may never be able to draw from. Most important, his work keeps us safe. The fire department’s hoses can’t burst when they respond to a fire. John makes sure that the hoses are safe. I may one day owe my property, my life and my family’s lives to him.

Why punish people who work so hard and who follow all the rules we have set? Asylum seekers are here legally. They can’t get a license until they have submitted an asylum claim, waited six months to apply for employment authorization, and then waited to receive permission to work. It is mean and pointless to deny them the right to drive.

This bill will also punish local employers who depend on these workers.

Please urge your State Senators to defeat or amend SB 13.

David Blair lives in Harrisville, NH

