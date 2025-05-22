The Soapbox: Medicaid cuts will hurt our state

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives advanced a plan to slash $700+ billion from Medicaid over the next decade—marking the largest proposed cuts in the program’s history. These cuts are designed to fund massive tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy. For New Hampshire, the consequences would be devastating.

At a recent press conference hosted by Protect Our Care NH, public health experts sounded the alarm. More than 200,000 Granite Staters—including 60,000 children, 20,000 seniors, and 25,000 people with disabilities—rely on Medicaid for essential care. These cuts would strip coverage from those who need it most and force rural hospitals to close, gutting entire communities.

“These cuts target the very people who need care the most,” said Christin D’Ovidio, a public health strategist. Sam Burgess, a health policy expert, added that proposed work requirements and extra eligibility checks are “not about accountability—they’re administrative hurdles designed to kick people off Medicaid.”

This isn’t just bad policy—it’s a threat to our health care system, our economy, and our neighbors. Granite Staters deserve better. We urge our leaders to reject this bad proposal and protect access to care for all.

Jayme H. Simões is chair of Protect Our Care NH, and lives in Concord.