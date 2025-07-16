The Soapbox: NH Small businesses can’t afford to have Scott Brown in the Senate

O P I N I O N

I’m the proud owner of Fortin Gage Flowers & Gifts, an award-winning floral design shop and small business in Nashua that has been operating for almost 100 years. From its founding, Fortin Gage has worked every day to bring joy to the lives of Granite Staters – from the products we sell to the ways we give back – because small businesses are more than just part of our state’s economy, we’re fixtures of our communities, too.

Ever since President Trump took office, small businesses like mine have been left to deal with the wide-ranging impacts of Trump’s tariffs. Some small businesses have said they will have to raise costs on consumers to cover the tariff tax. Others have said they may have to close their doors altogether.

That’s why I was deeply concerned to learn that former Senator Scott Brown, who announced last month that he was running for Senate again, supports Trump’s tariffs, which are hurting New Hampshire’s economy and threatening Granite Staters’ livelihoods.

Trump’s tariffs have affected nearly every aspect of my businesses – from the cost of glass vases to packing tape to the flowers we import from Canada – they are all becoming more expensive. To break it down even further, we anticipate that the annual additional costs from the tariffs will range from $55,000 to $80,000 per year, equivalent to the cost of two full-time employees.

This means we will not be able to give pay raises, hire new individuals we desperately need, give part-time workers more hours, or purchase replacement vehicles we similarly desperately need.

The uncertainty is also affecting consumers, who may be less willing to spend money at local businesses if they are unsure about the future of the economy and how Trump’s tariffs will affect their finances and pocketbooks.

But Scott Brown doesn’t care. He believes Trump’s tariffs are “very, very important” and he’s “of course” okay with Granite Staters paying more for everyday goods and groceries as a result. He even said, “Obviously there’s going to be a little bit of pain as we’ve experienced in the stock market, but I think [Trump’s] right.”

He also said that Trump initiating a trade war is “an amazing idea” and it’s “fine” if Americans don’t have access to products from other countries and American businesses can’t access foreign markets.

It’s disappointing, but not surprising, to see Scott Brown celebrate Trump’s tariffs despite the ongoing economic pain they’re causing small businesses like mine. After all, Scott Brown made it clear from day one that he’s running for U.S. Senate to push Donald Trump’s agenda, even when it hurts Granite Staters.

The future of New Hampshire’s economy depends on the success of small businesses, which make up 99 percent of all businesses in the state. While that future feels uncertain now because of Donald Trump’s tariffs, there is one thing I know for sure: Scott Brown is running for Senate to push Donald Trump’s agenda at any cost, and Granite Staters simply cannot afford to have a Trump loyalist like Scott Brown in the U.S. Senate.

Amber Morgan is owner of Fortin Gage Flowers & Gifts in Nashua, NH.

