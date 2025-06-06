The Soapbox: Prohibition to programs in budget bill risks harm to Granite Staters

O P I N O N

State leaders are limiting the ability to meet the differing needs of Granite Staters. By inserting sections 451 and 452 into the State Budget (HB 2), they would ban all programs tailored to people based on their age, disability status, gender, or race, among other factors. This applies to state, municipal, and school programs.

This ban threatens voter-approved local programs—like property tax relief for low-income older adults—and undermines our ability to offer tailored, community-based solutions. This proposal uses vague and overly broad language that would create confusion, legal conflict, and real harm for many Granite Staters, including older adults, people with disabilities, families, and women and girls.

It also poses serious risks of violating state and federal civil rights laws, including the ADA, IDEA, and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Towns and schools could face costly lawsuits simply for trying to meet the needs of their communities.

Different Granite Staters need different things. NH depends on practical, local solutions—not one-size-fits-all political mandates. This “DEI Prohibition” bill would impose major burdens on already stretched local agencies and schools, while making our state less attractive to workers and families who seek inclusive, supportive environments.

Most concerning of all, this proposal was inserted into the budget without any public hearing. A change this sweeping deserves transparency and debate.

We call on lawmakers to remove this needless provision and protect the values and communities that make New Hampshire strong.

Judith Jones, Esquire

Healthy Aging Policy Coordinator

New Futures, Concord

Jo Porter, MPH

Chief Strategy Officer

NH Center for Justice and Equity, Manchester

Dr. Louis Esposito

Executive Director

ABLE NH, Concord

