The Soapbox: Regarding federal funding to our library

My husband and I are regular users and supporters of our local library. Libraries provide reading material, movies, computer access and information to everyone in the community. Librarians assist our communities in locating accurate information that online searches do not, as well as the technology that many of our community cannot afford themselves and must have for education or employment.

They keep members of our communities better informed and expand resources needed for learning and everyday life. As a public good, they provide these services free of charge to anyone, regardless of their financial means.

No library can maintain access to every resource, as a retired paralibrarian, I know that libraries share their resources to save money, and provide material to their users that they could not otherwise access.

Fund and preserve our libraries that benefit everyone in our towns and state.

B. Widger lives in Manchester, NH.

