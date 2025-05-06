The Soapbox: Root out the laziness and incompetency rot at Manchester City Hall

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Some of Manchester’s aldermen, including Ward 6 Alderwoman Crissy Kantor, who is now running for mayor, may be outsourcing their jobs to Rich Girard, an unelected political operative with a track record of advocating for policies that harm Manchester’s core institutions. They’re either too lazy, too incompetent, or too indifferent to do the work themselves. This is a blatant failure of leadership and a slap in the face to every voter who expects elected officials to earn their keep.

Crafting a city budget shouldn’t be made into a side hustle. It’s the backbone of governance, a document that determines public safety, schools, infrastructure, and the quality of life for Manchester residents. Instead of rolling up their sleeves, these aldermen handed the job to Girard, a partisan commentator with no accountability to voters [see video below]. Worse, he has reportedly “spoon-fed” them questions for city departments, turning crucial oversight into a game of telephone.

Joe Kelly Levasseur, chairman of the Board of Aldermen, in a stunning display of apathy, is the only chairman in recent memory who has failed to present a budget of his own, a basic responsibility of his role. If the person leading the board can’t be bothered to draft a fiscal plan, why should he continue to lead the board, let alone continue in public office at this point?

If you can’t bother to understand the budget you’re voting on, or lack the curiosity to ask your own questions, you have no business holding office.

These aldermen want the power of elected office but none of the responsibility. They’d rather outsource their duties to a political mercenary than risk looking unprepared in public. What does that say about their respect for the people who voted for them?

Elected officials are not middle managers delegating tasks to subordinates. They are stewards of the public trust. If they’re unwilling to do the bare minimum, like studying the budget or engaging directly with city staff without any puppet strings attached, they should resign. Yesterday.

Crissy Kantor, one of the aldermen allegedly implicated in this scheme, is now running for mayor of Manchester. Let that sink in. A candidate who can’t even draft her own budget proposal or formulate questions without a shadowy helper now wants to lead the entire city. It would be laughable, if it weren’t so dangerous.

This isn’t an isolated incident. It’s symptomatic of a broader rot, a political class that views public service as a title to flaunt or a means to market personal and private ventures, not a duty to fulfill. They treat governance like a part-time hobby, relying on backroom operators to do their homework while they collect accolades, health insurance and paychecks.

Let’s not absolve Rich Girard, either. A vocal proponent of defunding the Manchester school district and the Manchester police, Girard has openly expressed animosity toward employees in both sectors. An unelected figure wielding behind the scenes influences over city affairs reeks of cronyism and raises alarming questions.

Who is he answering to? What agenda is he advancing under the guise of “advice”? Voters deserve transparency, not a shadow government of self-appointed ideologues pulling strings for lazy politicians like Levasseur and Kantor.

Our city cannot risk allowing unelected extremists like Girard, who openly disdain teachers, police officers, and public servants, to hijack the policymaking process.

If aldermen are outsourcing their duties to someone hostile to the very institutions that Manchester relies on, they’re not just lazy. They’re complicit in undermining our community.

Budgets are moral documents. They reflect a city’s priorities and values. When elected officials abdicate that responsibility to a partisan operative with a grudge against public education and other critical city services, they betray Manchester’s future.

To the aldermen involved: If you’re too lazy to do the job, quit. If you’re too incompetent, step aside. Manchester’s children, families, and first responders are not pawns in your game.

To voters: Demand better.

Ask hard questions. And next election, remember which officials treated your trust as a bargaining chip, especially Kantor, who now seeks higher office, and Levasseur, who can’t even meet the lowest bar of his current role.

Public service is a privilege, not a participation trophy. If Manchester’s aldermen, or wanna-be mayors, can’t grasp that, it’s time to replace them with leaders who respect the people they serve.

Rosanna McMahon is a lifelong Manchester resident.