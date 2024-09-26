The Soapbox: Why I’m supporting Soucy for NH State Rep

O P I N I O N

This November, we have the opportunity to elect leaders to the State House and Senate who will fight for common sense solutions to the challenges facing hardworking Granite Staters, stand up against extreme policies, and create a more prosperous future for New Hampshire. Donna Soucy is that leader, and that’s why I’m supporting her State Senate reelection campaign.

Senator Soucy’s opponent, Victoria Sullivan, has a long history of pushing a fringe and divisive agenda. As a state representative, Victoria voted to defund Planned Parenthood and ban abortion. She voted against multiple bills that would prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and voted in support of conversion therapy. Victoria also voted against support for law enforcement, against efforts to combat the opioid crisis, and against legislation to help make Manchester safer. Victoria Sullivan’s far-right record leaves no doubt that if she were in the State Senate, she would push the same extreme, out of step agenda.

Senator Soucy has consistently supported public education, advocating for stronger funding in our schools to ensure every child has access to a quality education. I am confident that Senator Soucy will fight back against Republican culture war antics. Senator Soucy is a uniquely qualified leader, and she will fight for all of her constituents, which is exactly what she’s done her entire career. Let’s re-elect Donna Soucy for a better and brighter future in Manchester. I am proud to cast my vote for Donna Soucy on November 5.

Mary Sullivan Heath is a retired educator with 42 years of experience ranging from teacher to administrator and is a NH State Rep for Hillsborough District 41.

