The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications released by their press offices about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

New Hampshire Congressional Delegation Opens AUKUS Industry Roundtable, Highlights Granite State Defense Industry

(Portsmouth, NH) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) along with U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) delivered remarks to open a defense industry roundtable to increase opportunities for New Hampshire businesses as part of the Australia-U.K.-U.S. (AUKUS) submarine agreement…(Read the full story HERE)

Shaheen Visits C&J, Discusses Impact of Trump Administration’s Tariffs on Canada

(Portsmouth, NH) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) visited C&J in Portsmouth to discuss the impact of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Canada—New Hampshire’s largest trading partner. C&J runs a bus line along the seacoast and relies on Canada to source new buses for its fleet…(Read the full story HERE)

Shaheen Helps Introduce Bill to Direct a Nonpartisan Study on the Impact of Trump’s Tariffs

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), led by U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), introduced the Tariff Transparency Act. This legislation will require the United States International Trade Commission to conduct an investigation on the impact of President Trump’s tariffs, and the threat of tariffs, on imports from Mexico and Canada…(Read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

PASSED THE SENATE: Senators Hassan, Shaheen’s Bipartisan HALT Fentanyl Act

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan bill that U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen helped introduce to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act passed the U.S. Senate last week. The Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act passed with an 84-16 bipartisan vote…(Read the full story HERE)

Senator Hassan Warns of Risks to Students After Trump Administration’s Move to Abolish Department of Education

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, released the following statement after President Trump signed an Executive Order today to begin abolishing the U.S. Department of Education…(Read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas, Pingree Lead Push to Protect U.S. Shipbuilders, National Security

Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Chellie Pingree (ME-01) led a group of their colleagues in sounding the alarm over the Trump Administration’s hiring freeze and workforce cuts, which impact American shipyards like Bath Iron Works and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. In their letter to President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday, the lawmakers said investments in America’s shipyards are not only in their constituents’ and the economy’s best interest, but they are also in the best interest of the United States’ national security…(Read the full story HERE)

Pappas Helps Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Protect and Improve Postal Service

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) helped introduce the bipartisan Protect Postal Performance Act to prevent the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) from downsizing facilities in underserved areas, provide more oversight over modifications to delivery schedules, and increase public transparency on proposed changes. The legislation is also co-led by Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (WY-AL), Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02), and Congressman Jack Bergman (MI-01)…(Read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Goodlander Demands GAO Track Federal Fund Disbursement Delays

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander joined more than 100 of her colleagues in demanding Comptroller General Gene Dodaro of the Government Accountability Office (GAO) develop and maintain a database to systematically track delays in disbursing appropriated and obligated funds to American communities…(Read the full story HERE)

Goodlander Slams Trump Administration Move to Dismantle Department of Education, Demands Secretary McMahon Answer to Granite Staters

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander slammed President Trump for signing an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education. New Hampshire is home to more than 13,900 public school teachers and New Hampshire public schools serve more than 162,600 students. New Hampshire K-12 schools receive $321.2 million in federal funding – the dismantling of the Department of Education puts that funding and the critical services for our students in jeopardy and risks passing the cost back onto New Hampshire taxpayers…(Read the full story HERE)

Goodlander, Shaheen, Hassan Urge Department of Justice to Protect Retention Incentives for FCI Berlin Workforce

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), along with U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), are urging the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to reverse a recent decision to cut retention incentives provided to several federal corrections facilities across the country, including at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Berlin…(Read the full story HERE)

