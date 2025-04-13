The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

U.S. Capitol. Photo/whitehouse.gov

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are links to the latest press releases issued about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

For updates from the Trump administration, go to whitehouse.gov for the latest news briefs.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

Shaheen, Collins, King, Kelly, Heinrich introduce bipartisan legislation to address PFAS contamination in private wells

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Susan Collins (R-ME), Angus King (I-ME), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Martin Heinrich (D-NM) are reintroducing bipartisan legislation to address per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in private wells. The Technical Fix for the State Response to Contaminants Program bill would ensure that states have the flexibility to use the $5 billion provided in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for PFAS and other emerging contaminants in small and disadvantaged communities to assist private well owners… (Read the full story HERE)

Shaheen unveils new legislation prohibiting special government employees’ companies from receiving federal contracts or grant payments

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a top member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services and Appropriations Committee, is introducing new legislation that would prevent federal contracts or grant payments to companies owned or controlled by any person who became a Special Government Employee (SGE) on or after January 1, 2025… (Read the full story HERE)

Shaheen joins bipartisan effort to help more american households save energy and money through weatherization

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joined Senators Jack Reed (D-RI), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Chris Coons (D-DE) in introducing the Weatherization Assistance Program Improvements Act. The bipartisan legislation seeks to improve public health and lower household energy costs by bolstering the federal Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP), which covers home weatherization, window replacement, sealing air leaks, ventilation improvements, and other key energy-saving measures… (Read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

Senators Hassan, Shaheen speak out against Trump administration’s actions they say weakens services for veterans

MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen spoke out against the Trump Administration’s reckless actions to weaken services for America’s veterans. The Senators were joined by local veterans who get their care at the Manchester VA Medical Center, as well as representatives of employees at both the Manchester and White River Junction VA Medical Centers – the two VA facilities at which most New Hampshire veterans receive their care… (Read the full story HERE)

Hassen presses trade representative on tariffs that raise costs for Granite State families

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan yesterday pushed U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at a Senate Finance Committee hearing about the ways in which President Trump’s tariffs are raising costs on Granite State families and wreaking havoc on people’s retirement savings… (Read the full story HERE)

Senators Hassan, Paul, Hickenlooper, Lee reintroduce bill to lower prescription drug prices by streamlining generic drug approval process

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Rand Paul (R-KY), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), and Mike Lee (R-UT) reintroduced bipartisan legislation to streamline the approval process for generic drugs, which will help generics enter the market more quickly and lower prescription drug prices for patients. Last Congress, this legislation advanced from the Committee with a bipartisan 19-2 vote… (Read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas, Goodlander help introduce bipartisan legislation to support affordable housing

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) helped to introduce the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act, bipartisan legislation to support the financing and development of affordable housing across the country by expanding and strengthening the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (Housing Credit). Both Pappas and Goodlander are original cosponsors… (Read the full story HERE)

Pappas takes action to protect public employees’ right to organize

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) announced he is cosponsoring the Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act, bicameral legislation to guarantee the right of public sector employees to organize, and the Protect America’s Workforce Act, bipartisan legislation to nullify a recent Trump Administration Executive Order ending collective bargaining rights for a wide-ranging group of federal employees… (Read the full story HERE)

Pappas denounces VA decision to end program helping veterans stay in their homes

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity, joined House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Mark Takano (D-CA), Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Development Committee Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to press Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Doug Collins to immediately reverse his decision to abruptly end the Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase Program (VASP)—a VA program that helped veterans experiencing severe financial hardship avoid foreclosure and stay in their homes… (Read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Goodlander helps introduce bipartisan, bicameral public service Freedom to Negotiate Act

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander helped introduce the Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act, bipartisan, bicameral legislation to guarantee the right of public sector employees to organize, act concertedly, and bargain collectively in states that currently do not afford these basic protections. This legislation is led by Representative Donald Norcross (D-NJ) and Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI). Congresswoman Goodlander is an original cosponsor… (Read the full story HERE)

Goodlander votes against legislation that would make it harder for Granite Staters to exercise their right to vote

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander voted against the so-called SAVE Act, a partisan legislation that would jeopardize the right of thousands of American citizens to vote.

An estimated 335,050 New Hampshire women have a name that does not match their birth certificate, usually because they changed their name upon marriage. These women would not be able to use their birth certificates to prove their citizenship under the SAVE Act. And, if they do not have a passport, which roughly 44.5 percent of Granite Staters do not, they would not be able to register to vote at all under the SAVE Act. At a cost of $130 per passport, the SAVE Act could force Granite Staters to pay over $78 million just to register to vote. The SAVE Act does not provide alternative guidance on how women who have changed their name can prove their citizenship to register to vote… (Read the full story HERE)

Goodlander votes against GOP budget resolution she says will provide trillions in ‘tax handouts’ for billionaires and big corporations – paid for by cuts to Medicaid

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander voted against the Republican budget resolution and issued the following statement:

“New Hampshire families, workers, and small businesses are already facing sky-high prices and unprecedented uncertainty across our economy because of the Trump Administration. The people of New Hampshire sent me to Congress to lower costs and fight for a fair deal. I voted against this budget resolution because it paves the way for trillions in tax handouts to billionaires and big corporations paid for by the biggest cuts to Medicaid in American history… (Read the full story HERE)

