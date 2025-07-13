The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

New Hampshire is represented in the 119th Congress by Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in the US Senate, Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-92) in the House of Representatives. Below are notifications about some of their legislative activities from the past week.

For updates from the Trump administration, go to whitehouse.gov for the latest news briefs.

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

ICYMI: Shaheen, New Hampshire Delegation Blast Trump’s “Big Beautiful Betrayal”

(Manchester, NH) – This week, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), alongside Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), held a press conference at Waypoint to highlight the harmful impacts of Republicans’ disastrous budget megabill on New Hampshire…(read the full story HERE)

ICYMI: Shaheen Secures Exemption to Protect Jobs at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Committee-Passed Annual Defense Bill

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a top member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, secured a provision exempting Portsmouth Naval Shipyard employees from the Office of Personnel Management’s (OPM) deferred resignation program for federal employees, the Department of Defense’s (DOD) current civilian hiring freeze…(read the full story HERE)

ICYMI: Shaheen Applauds Inclusion of Her Provision to Safeguard Ukraine Assistance in Committee-Passed Annual Defense Bill

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a top member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and Ranking Member of the U.S. Foreign Relations Committee, applauded the inclusion of her provision that would put up guardrails to prevent the Pentagon from diverting assistance to Ukraine…(read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

Hassan, Shaheen, Pappas Deliver Remarks and Congratulate New Citizens from Over 40 Different Countries at U.S. Naturalization Ceremony

(Portsmouth, NH) – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) attended and delivered remarks congratulating new citizens from over 40 different countries at a U.S. Naturalization ceremony at the Strawbery Banke Museum…(read the full story HERE)

Senator Hassan Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Cut Down on Medicare Waste, Fraud, Abuse

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), and Tim Sheehy (R-MT) introduced the Medicare Transaction Fraud Prevention Act which will use predictive modeling to cut down on the waste, fraud, and abuse in the Medicare system while also protecting people’s privacy and access to care…(read the full story HERE)

Following Push from Senator Hassan, VA to Preserve Thousands of Jobs Critical to Veteran Care

WASHINGTON – Following repeated advocacy by U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), as well as other Senate Democrats, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced this week that it will no longer pursue its planned reduction in force of roughly 80,000 employees, representing nearly 1 in 5 VA employees…(read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas, Goodlander Raise Alarm Over President Trump’s Proposed Cuts to Critical Drug Interdiction Efforts

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) led a group of eight of his colleagues, including Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), in calling on House leadership to fully fund the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program following the news that the Trump Administration’s proposed budget for FY2026 would cut HIDTA funding by $102 million, a cut greater than one-third of the program’s entire budget from FY2025…(read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Goodlander Challenges Trump’s Imposition of IEEPA Tariffs in Appeals Court

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, a member of the Rapid Response and Litigation Task Force, joined 162 Members of Congress and 29 Senators in filing an amicus brief before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit challenging President Donald Trump’s sweeping and chaotic tariffs that were unlawfully imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The lawmakers’ brief stands up for Congress’s Article I executive legislative powers and argues that the IEEPA is not a tariff statute. Senate Foreign Relations Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen co-led this brief, which was also signed by Senator Maggie Hassan. The brief was filed in the matter of Oregon, et al., v. Trump, et al., which was brought forth by 12 States’ Attorneys General…(read the full story HERE)

Goodlander, Pappas Fight Back Against Federal Funding Cuts to Government Watchdog

Concord, N.H. – Today, Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander and Congressman Chris Pappas sent a letter to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole urging them to reverse course on a proposed cut of nearly $400 milion to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) – nearly 50 percent of the agency’s annual budget. The letter was led by Congressman Greg Landsman (OH-01)…(read the full story HERE)

Goodlander, Pappas Demand Trump Administration Release $7 Billion in Illegally Withheld Education Funding

In New Hampshire, $27 million of congressionally directed spending is being withheld due to this freeze

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander and Congressman Chris Pappas are pressuring the Trump Administration to release almost $7 billion in illegally withheld, congressionally-appropriated federal funding meant for education-related programs such as after-school programs, teacher training, and adult education. In a letter released today, they outline the impact that this decision is having on schools, teachers, and families across the country and demand transparency from Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought…(read the full story HERE)