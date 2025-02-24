The Week in Washington: Updates from your NH Congressional Delegation

FROM SENATOR SHAHEEN

On Senate Floor, Shaheen Blasts Trump Administration’s Reckless Firing of FAA Personnel Critical to Aviation Safety

(Washington, DC) – On the Senate floor, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) raised concerns for public safety after the Trump Administration recklessly decided to fire hundreds…(read the full story HERE)

Shaheen Introduces Amendments to Budget Resolution that Would Protect Families and Businesses from Rising Prices, Keep Americans Safe and Lower Health Care Costs

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a top member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations and Armed Services Committees and Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee for public safety after the Trump Administration recklessly decided to fire hundreds…(read the full story HERE)

ICYMI: Shaheen Offers Dozens of Amendments to Republican Budget Resolution, Forces Vote on her Amendment to Lower Health Care Costs

(Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), offered dozens of amendments to the Republican budget resolution that would have forced the forthcoming reconciliation bill to prioritize lowering costs for American families and businesses, enhancing…(read the full story HERE)

FROM SENATOR HASSAN

Senators Hassan and Cornyn Reintroduce Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Against Child Identify Theft

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and John Cornyn (R-TX) reintroduced bipartisan legislation to help parents protect their children from identity theft…(read full story HERE)

Hickenlooper, Hassan Reintroduce Bill to Strengthen Worker Protections, Secure Collective Bargaining for Police, Firefighters, EMS Personnel

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Maggie Hassan reintroduced the Public Service Employer-Employee Cooperation Act to protect public safety workers, like police, firefighters, and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, collective bargaining rights to advocate for better, safer workplaces…(read full story HERE)

Senators Hassan, Banks, and Lankford Demand Accountability from PowerSchool Following Major Student Data Breach

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Jim Banks (R-IN), and James Lankford (R-OK) are demanding answers from PowerSchool and Bain Capital executives following a significant cyberattack that compromised the personal data of thousands of students and staff nationwide…(read the full story HERE)

FROM CONGRESSMAN PAPPAS

Pappas Highlights Devastating Impact of Republican Budget Proposal on Health Care Access, Community Health Centers, and Seniors

Following the news that House and Senate Republicans have released drafts of their budget plans, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) held a roundtable with Betsy Burtis, COO of Amoskeag Community Health, Jake Berry, VP of Policy at New Futures, Judith Jones, Healthy Aging Policy Coordinator at New Futures and Policy Advisory for New Hampshire Healthy Aging, Patricia Carty, CEO of the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester…(read the full story HERE)

Pappas Presents First District Congressional App Challenge Award to Portsmouth High School Students

The Congressional App Challenge is held by Members of Congress to encourage coding, computer science, and STEM education in middle school and high school students.

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) met with New Hampshire’s First District’s 2024 Congressional App Challenge winners, Nicholas Gladu, Daniel Sabalakov, Joshua Kelly, and John Tobin of Portsmouth High School, and presented them with an award. This team of students created an app program, titled “Clarity Extension”, designed to make resources on the internet more accessible…(read the full story HERE)

Courtesy Photo

FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GOODLANDER

Representative Goodlander Visits Manchester VA Medical Center

Manchester, N.H. — Representative Maggie Goodlander, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the bipartisan For Country Caucus, visited the Manchester VA Medical Center to learn about the services they provide for New Hampshire’s veterans…(read the full story HERE)

Representative Goodlander Highlights the Importance of Career and Technical Education for New Hampshire

Hudson, N.H. — During Career and Technical Education Month, Representative Maggie Goodlander toured the Wilbur H. Palmer Career & Technical Education Center at Alvirne High School in Hudson and met with leadership and students…(read the full story HERE)

Representative Goodlander Hosts Roundtable on Addressing the Affordable Housing Crisis

Concord, N.H. – Representative Maggie Goodlander hosted a roundtable with leaders in the New Hampshire housing space to hear about the challenges in expanding access to housing in New Hampshire and to discuss new ways for local and congressional partners to work together to tackle this crisis…(read the full story HERE)

Courtesy Photo