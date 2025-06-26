The Weekender, June 26-29: Market Days, Shop the Block, Manchester Pride + more…

MANCHESTER, NH – We’ve beat the heat, how are you going to enjoy your weekend?

Multi-Day Events

June 14 – 29

See Saw Art on Hanover Exhibition, Manchester NH – ‘Together’ features artworks by Cassidy Thurber, Michael Cirelli, and Keith Spiro. In this exhibition, each artist uses the medium of photography to explore communities: familial, lifestyle, and creative. On view: June 14-29, 2025 More details here.

June 26 – 29

51st Annual Market Days Festival, Concord NH – Intown Concord is hosting their 51st Annual Market Days Festival this weekend. This is a three-day event on Main Street in Downtown Concord with entertainment, food, shopping and more. Check here for more information!

June 27

Shop the Block, Manchester NH – Shop the Block is happening on Hanover Street this Friday from 4 – p.m. There will be 20+ retailers, live music, food and drinks. This is a great opportunity to check out downtown Manchester’s retailers, food and more.

Teen Field Trip to Nashua Community College, Nashua NH – Nashua Public Library is hosting a Teen Field Trip to Nashua Community College this Friday from 1PM until 2PM. Take a guided tour of NCC, meet professors, learn about classes and more. Registration isn’t required by check here for more information.

Turn Back the Clock Nashua Pride Night at Holman Stadium, Nashua NH – For one night only, the Nashua Silver Knights are turning back the clock and bringing back a beloved era of baseball in the Gate City. On Friday, June 27, the Silver Knights will take the field as the Nashua Pride, honoring the city’s former professional team with a special throwback night at Holman Stadium. This nostalgic evening will feature the return of none other than Monkey Boy, the high-energy mascot and fan favorite from the original Pride days. His antics and spirit helped define an unforgettable era of fun at the ballpark—and he’s ready to do it again as he cheers on the Pride in their one-night comeback. Ticketed event. READ MORE

June 28

Manchester Pride Parade and Festival, Manchester NH – Manchester Pride is happening this Saturday, starting with a parade at 11a.m. down Elm Street making its way towards Veteran’s Park. After the parade, stay at Veteran’s Park for main stage performances throughout the day and more. Check here for more information about this event, rain or shine!

NH Communities Read Frederick Douglass, Manchester NH – The Manchester NAACP is hosting a public reading of Frederick Douglass’s “What to the Slave is your Fourth of July” speech on June 28 as part of the NH Black Heritage Trail’s annual reading event.The same event will be happening all across the state (https://blackheritagetrailnh.org/frederick-douglass…/). We invite anyone from the community to read a portion of the speech. Readings for this event start at noon. If you want to participate then please arrive by 11 a.m. to prepare for the reading The signup for readers can be found here: https://forms.gle/VUJuoyHSQsFVhLWp8 This event will take place on the library’s lawn next to the pollinator garden.

une 29

Stark Park Summer Concert Series, Manchester NH – The Summer Concert Series continues with the New Legacy Swing Band, 2-4 p.m., 650 River Road. More details on Facebook

Planning Ahead?

July 12: Palace Theatres Garden Tour, Manchester NH

July 26: Summer Stroll, Nashua NH