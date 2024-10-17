The Weekender, Oct. 17- 20: Pumpkin Regatta, Film Festival, Howl-O-Ween + more

MANCHESTER, NH – More Fall fun is happening this weekend! Check out the mix below to enjoy what’s left of October.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi-Day Events

October 17 – 20

New Hampshire Film Festival, Portsmouth NH – The New Hampshire Film Festival is back for its 22nd year in Portsmouth NH with 4 days of over 100 films. Check out the schedule of events here, events and panels, and all the films that will be playing this year. Buy your festival passes here!

October 19-20

Pumpkin Regatta, Goffstown NH – The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta is an annual Goffstown tradition occurring this weekend on Main Street! This is a family friendly event with a pie eating contest, pet costume contest, pumpkin decorating contest, pumpkin cook-off and more! Check here for more information to plan out your weekend at the Regatta.

October 19

Coffee & Kindness 1-Year Anniversary –

Scenic Chair Lift Rides, Manchester NH – McIntyre Ski Area is hosting their scenic chair life rides every Saturday until October 26. Take a chairlift ride up to the top and take a wagon ride or walk on over to Weston tower. Purchase your tickets here to take in the colors of the season.

Coffee & Kindness 1-Year Birthday Celebration, Nashua, NH – New menu launch from Chef Jasmine blending classic New England indulgent “State Fair” foods with flair from her Puerto Rican roots. Come by the cafe on Saturday, October 19th from 9 a.m. to noon.

Manchester City Library Book Sale, Manchester NH – Manchester City Library is hosting their book sale this Saturday. Bring a regular sized grocery to fill up for $10 or purchase individual items for $2 for hardcover books and $1 for others. This event starts at 10AM and all proceeds will go to support the Library’s museum pass program.

Howl-O-Ween 5K Run/Walk, Manchester NH- The Howl-O-Ween 5K Run and Walk is a dog-friendly event that benefits the Animal Rescue League of NH. Dress you and your pooch up in your Halloween costume to enjoy this Halloween themed event! Online registration has ended, so make sure to register day of.

Piscataquog River Park Fall Work Day 2024, Manchester NH – Friends of the Piscataquog River Park and Manchester Parks and Recreation Fall Work Day will take place from 10AM until 1PM. There will be light trail work, vegetation removal, picking up trash and more. Tools, gloves and food will be provided but bring appropriate footwear, water and clothing that best fits the elements. Check here for more information.

October 20

Final Nashua Farmers Market of the Season, Nashua, NH – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 6 Hartshorn Ave., Nashua – This Sunday’s vendors include: New Hampshire Mushroom Company, Cathedral Ledge Distillery, Spiczka Farm, Regina Faye’s Kettle Corn, Wicked Tasty, Berkshire Gold, Good Friends Bakery, Ordinarily Extra, Casa Areyto LLC, Kodinos LLC, Soel Sistas, Realm of Media Possibilities, On A Whim, CCM Designs, Great American Downtown Shirts, Magical Elf Gardens, and Silver Mountain Microgreens!

Planning Ahead?

October 25: Halloween Howl, Concord NH

October 27: The Greater Manchester Trunk or Treat, Manchester NH

November 2: Duran Duran, Manchester NH