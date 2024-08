Inline figure skater.

MANCHESTER, NH – Fall Session begins at New England Roller Sports on September 6 and 7.

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9-11 a.m. at the MBA court located at 3 Sundial Ave, Manchester.

Book online at www.nerollersports.com or call 603-952-1477 for more info.

All ages and experience. No skate rentals available. Must have your own skates and safety gear.

Adult classes, youth classes, tot classes.

Skate year-round, join anytime.