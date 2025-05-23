Three Cougars hit milestone as Derryfield streaks toward postseason

Courtesy photo/John-Scott Sherburne

MANCHESTER, NH – In the words of head coach Erin Boucher, “it was a day the Derryfield School girls lacrosse family won’t forget anytime soon.”

Traveling to Plymouth on Wednesday, the Cougars not only secured a 16-4 win to improve to 9-3, they clawed within one game of a top-4 seed in the Division-III playoff race.

And while team accomplishments are generally regarded as more valuable than individual accolades, Wednesday’s victory featured both.

Senior captain Chloe Bremberg scored Derryfield’s seventh goal in the contest, which marked the 100th tally of her high school career. Better yet, the goal was assisted by her sister, sophomore Kelsi Bremberg.

Chloe Bremberg was the first of three teammates to reach 100 career goals during Wednesday’s game. Courtesy photo/John-Scott Sherburne

Senior classmate Alex Benson then scored back-to-back goals, her 99th and 100th, to put the Cougars up 9-1, and sophomore standout Maddy Paolino hit the 100 mark with her third goal of the contest with two minutes left in the first half to give her team an 11-2 halftime advantage.

The elder Bremberg finished the contest with two goals and three ground balls, and Benson found the back of the net three times, while assisting on one tally and earning three gourd balls while forcing a turnover. Paolino finished with three goals and two ground balls.

With more than two full seasons remaining in her high school career, sophomore Maddy Paolino has already eclipsed the century mark for goals scored, Courtesy photo/John-Scott Sherburne

Additional goals were scored by junior captain Teagan Peabody (3 goals, 5 draw controls and 5 ground balls), freshman Charlotte Belanger (1), junior Chloe Larson (1, 1 ground ball, 2 interceptions), and freshman Finley Llewellyn (3 goals, 1 assist, 4 ground balls).

Senior captain Bri Murray picked up 8 draw controls and 7 ground balls along with 1 caused turnover.

Senior captain Lily Kfoury recorded 6 saves in the first half with sophomore Sadie Walsh stopping 4 in the second.

The Cougars, carrying a five-game winning streak into the final week of regular season play, look to extend that success when they host 6-5 Kearsarge on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. before traveling to Litchfield to face 3-6 Campbell on Thursday at 4 p.m.

“At 9-3., we are feeling confident going into the playoffs, though Division III has a lot of teams with a similar record, which will make playoff seeding interesting,” said Boucher. “We are ready to have a strong final week of regular season and feel confident going into the playoffs that we can go far. We are ready to earn it.”

Senior Alex Benson charges toward the net during Wednesday’s game at Plymouth High School. Courtesy photo/John-Scott Sherburne