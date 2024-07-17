Thursday’s weather: Not as hot and less humid, high of 87

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather



Today will be not as hot and less humid, with cloudy conditions in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. The high will be 87 degrees.

5-Day Forecast July 18-July 22

Today: Not as hot and turning less humid with cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 61 Winds: NW 5–10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 86 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Few clouds. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Very warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High 89 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear & comfortable. Low 64 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun & comfortable but hot. High 90 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds & comfortable. Low 62 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday: Very warm and comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and turning more humid late. Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



The break from the heat and humidity is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds in the morning, then skies will become partly sunny. Expect highs in the mid-60s, except for areas above 5000 feet where temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds in the morning, then skies will become partly sunny. Expect highs around 70 degrees.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Partly sunny until 5 PM, then sunny. Patchy fog.

: Partly sunny until 5 PM, then sunny. Patchy fog. UV Index : High.

: High. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the lower 80s.

: In the lower 80s. Winds : WNW 5-15 mph

: WNW 5-15 mph Water Temperature : 61 degrees.

: 61 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.1 feet (MLLW) 09:38 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 03:40 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect waves to be around 2 feet. The morning will be partly sunny, followed by clearing skies. There will be patchy fog in the morning. It will be turning less humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature will be 77 degrees.