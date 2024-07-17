Thursday’s weather: Not as hot and less humid, high of 87

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast
Thursday’s Weather
Today will be not as hot and less humid, with cloudy conditions in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. The high will be 87 degrees.
5-Day Forecast July 18-July 22
Today: Not as hot and turning less humid with cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 61 Winds: NW 5–10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 86 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Few clouds. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Very warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High 89 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear & comfortable. Low 64 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & comfortable but hot. High 90 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds & comfortable. Low 62 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday: Very warm and comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and turning more humid late. Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The break from the heat and humidity is expected to continue throughout the weekend.
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds in the morning, then skies will become partly sunny. Expect highs in the mid-60s, except for areas above 5000 feet where temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds in the morning, then skies will become partly sunny. Expect highs around 70 degrees.
Hit the Beach
- Weather: Partly sunny until 5 PM, then sunny. Patchy fog.
- UV Index: High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
- Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
- Water Temperature: 61 degrees.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
- Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.1 feet (MLLW) 09:38 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 03:40 PM.
Jump in a Lake
Expect waves to be around 2 feet. The morning will be partly sunny, followed by clearing skies. There will be patchy fog in the morning. It will be turning less humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature will be 77 degrees.