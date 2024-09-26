Thursday’s weather: Rain, heavy at times, with a thunderstorm possible and gusty winds

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s weather

Outlook for Sept. 26-30

Today: Expect periods of rain (1″) and a thunderstorm, with some heavy downpours occurring late in the day. Gusty winds may accompany these downpours. High 66 Winds: S 5-15+ mph

Tonight: Rain early with some clearing late. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Pleasant with a blend of sunshine and clouds; ideal weather for admiring the autumn leaves. High 73 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds provides ideal weather for admiring the autumn leaves. High 73 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Few clouds. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Pleasant with some sun for the last day of September. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Hurricane Watch

Hurricane Watch Helene is a potent hurricane situated 200 miles from the Florida coast, becoming a Category 3 hurricane this morning. Hurricane warnings are in place for the Florida Big Bend area, while tropical storm warnings cover much of the remaining Florida coastline, excluding the western Florida Panhandle. The hurricane is anticipated to make landfall as a significant Category 3, potentially escalating to a Category 4, with wind speeds ranging from 120-125 mph as per the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Projections indicate the highest probability of landfall along the Florida Panhandle coast on Thursday evening between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get ready for some delightful weather! The first week of October is forecasted to bring us temperatures in the 70s.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect rain with highs in the upper 40s. South winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 55 mph. The likelihood of rain is nearly 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect rain with highs in the lower 50s. South winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. The likelihood of rain is near 100 percent.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

