Thanksgiving weather: Rain with a half-inch accumulation transitioning to wet snow by the evening, high of 36

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Thursday’s Weather

5-Day Outlook

Thanksgiving: Rain (.50″) mixing with and changing to wet snow by evening. High 36 (feel like 30) Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Evening wet snow accumulating 3″ with some clearing late. Low 32 Winds: Becoming NW 10-15 mph

Black Friday: Cold with some sun & clouds. High 43 (feel like 38) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear & very cold. Low 21 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday (Dec. 1st): Cold with some sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear & very cold. Low Around 20 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 36 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Clear & very cold. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable

Thanksgiving Weather Alert

A low-pressure system tracking near New England on Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving night is expected to bring widespread rain and snow to the area. Coastal regions and southeastern New Hampshire are likely to experience rain, while the highest snowfall accumulations are expected in the northern parts, with central areas seeing a mix of rain and snow. Those with travel plans for Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving night should monitor the forecast closely, as conditions may deteriorate by Thursday afternoon.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

During the first full week of December, which marks the official beginning of meteorological winter, temperatures are anticipated to stay in the 30s.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report.



Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Snow (8-12″). Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon (8-12″). Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Please refer to this link for updates and information on additional ski area openings.




