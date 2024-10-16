Thursday’s weather: Abundant sunshine, high of 60

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Abundant sunshine and cool temperatures. High of around 60 degrees.

Outlook for Oct. 17-21

Today: Lots of sunshine & cool. High Around 60 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & cold with some patchy frost. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Sunny & milder. High 65 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clear & chilly. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Sunny & warm. High 71 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Clear & not as chilly. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Lots of sunshine & warm. High 72 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Sunny and very warm. High 76 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear and mild. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Milder Temps

Following a cool day today, temperatures are expected to average above normal for the remainder of October.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



This weekend, temperatures are expected to rise into lower 70s with the following week’s temperatures averaging higher than normal.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by summits appearing intermittently through the clouds. Expect highs in the lower 40s with northwest winds blowing at 10 to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





