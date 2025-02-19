Thursday’s weather: Chilly with overcast skies, high of 30

Today’s weather

Brr, it’s a chilly one today! Expect overcast skies and temperatures hovering around 30°F, but with the wind chill, it feels more like 26°. With a gentle NNW wind blowing at 5-15 mph, bundle up before heading out! Stay warm!

5-Day Outlook

Today: Cloudy & cold. High 30 (feel like 26) Wind: NNW mph 5-15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy to partly cloudy & cold. Low 18 (feel like 6) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy; a warmup is on the way. High 33 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Friday night: Clear, very cold, & breezy. Low 13 (feel like -1) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Saturday: Sun and some clouds with temperatures getting back to normal. High 37 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun & clouds with temperatures getting above normal. High 41(feel like 34) Winds: W 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy with some spot showers of rain or snow. High 40 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 35 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Outlook

Get ready for a warm-up! Temperatures are set to soar above the melting point starting tomorrow and continuing through the weekend into the start of next week.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first day of Meteorological Spring, Saturday, March 1st, will be sunny with highs in the lower 40s.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits will be intermittently covered by clouds. High temperatures will be around 15 degrees. North winds will range from 10 15 mph, with gust up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits alternately obscured by clouds High temperatures around 19. Northwest winds up 10 mph with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.