Thursday’s weather: Cloudy, high of 45 – watch for total lunar eclipse tonight

Today’s Weather

Mostly cloudy with typical temperatures for this time of year, in the mid-40s.

Lunar Eclipse

The ‘Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse is set to occur on Thursday night but be aware that the weather could obstruct this spectacular event. The full worm moon will turn red during the first total lunar eclipse since 2022, an event that can be seen across all of the United States and Canada, but cloudy weather is threatening our show!! A “Blood Moon” eclipse causes the moon to appear red or orange because any sunlight not blocked by our planet is filtered through a thick slice Earth’s atmosphere on its way the lunar surface. It is as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 45 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partial clearing late & chilly. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some sun & milder. High 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with fog late. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Morning fog with some afternoon sun and mild. High 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Becoming cloudy & mild. Low 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy, windy, and warm. High 68 Winds: SSW 15-25+ (gusts over 40 mph)

Sunday night: Periods of rain (.50″), windy, and mild. Low 55 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph

St. Patrick’s Day: Cooler with periods of rain (.25″); breezy during the afternoon. High 56 Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Monday night: Partial clearing late and colder. Low 33 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Thursday for Astronomical Spring some sun with highs in the middle 60s.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, with summits becoming obscured later. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 30 mph, decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph, decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.