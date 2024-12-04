Thursday’s weather: Early snow, then sunny and breezy, high of 41

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Today’s Outlook

We can expect some early snow or rain showers to kick things off, but don’t worry—there will be some sunshine breaking through later. Just be prepared for a breezy afternoon! The high will reach 41 degrees, but it might feel more like 29 with the wind chill. Stay warm out there!

5-Day Outlook

Tonight: Partly cloudy & windy. Low 25 (feel like 12) Winds: W 15-25+ mph

Friday: Windy & colder with some sun & clouds. High 29 (feel like 14) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph

Friday night: Clear, breezy, & frigid. Low 15 (feel like 6) Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Saturday: Breezy with clouds & sun. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 34 (feel like 25) Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and frigid. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Spotty flurries or snow showers than partly to mostly cloudy. High 39 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low 33 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Milder with clouds and a few afternoon showers. High 46 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low: 39 Winds: Light & Variable

The Big Chill

A mid-winter chill is setting in tonight, with wind chills expected to drop to near 10 degrees. This will persist into tomorrow, accompanied by strong winds that will make temperatures feel like they’re in the teens during the day and dropping to single digits at night.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weather forecast for next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday indicates unsettled conditions, yet milder, with temperatures ranging in the 40s and 50s, accompanied by occasional showers.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured, with snowfall likely. Expect highs in the mid-20s, except for 14 to 24 degrees at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds will be around 20 mph, increasing to northwest winds around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 65 mph. The probability of snow is 70 percent, with wind chill values dropping as low as 16 degrees below zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect snow with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph, shifting to the west at about 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 55 mph. The likelihood of snow is nearly 100 percent.

