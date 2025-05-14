Thursday’s weather: Gloomy start leads to a decent day, high of 72

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
While the morning is gloomy with clouds and a few showers, don’t let that deter you. As the day unfolds, temperatures will climb to a comfortable 72 degrees, accompanied by a soft breeze from the east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s shaping up to be an invigorating day—perfect for a brisk walk or enjoying the outdoors! Make the most of it!
Planning for the weekend
Looks like you’re in for a mix of weather this weekend! Saturday brings humidity and thunderstorms, with some clearing by night. Sunday offers a bit of sunshine but remains breezy, with a slight chance of a shower. Sunday night could feel a bit chilly with those northwest winds picking up. Might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy during the day and a jacket for the Sunday evening!
5-Day Outlook
Today: Cloudy with a few morning showers. High 72 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & mild with patchy fog. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some breaks of sun & warmer with hit or miss shower. High 80 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & mild with some showers. Low 60 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and more humid with afternoon thunderstorms. High 73 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Evening thunderstorms with some partial clearing & less humid late. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun and breezy slight chance of a passing shower. High 73 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 49 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Monday: Windy & cooler with some sun & clouds. High 62 Winds: NW 15-20+
Monday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, & chilly. Low 45 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.