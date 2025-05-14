Thursday’s weather: Gloomy start leads to a decent day, high of 72

Today’s Weather

While the morning is gloomy with clouds and a few showers, don’t let that deter you. As the day unfolds, temperatures will climb to a comfortable 72 degrees, accompanied by a soft breeze from the east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s shaping up to be an invigorating day—perfect for a brisk walk or enjoying the outdoors! Make the most of it!

Planning for the weekend

Looks like you’re in for a mix of weather this weekend! Saturday brings humidity and thunderstorms, with some clearing by night. Sunday offers a bit of sunshine but remains breezy, with a slight chance of a shower. Sunday night could feel a bit chilly with those northwest winds picking up. Might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy during the day and a jacket for the Sunday evening!